S&P Dow Jones Indices: Bentley Systems Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Western Union to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems Inc. (NASD: BSY) will replace Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Western Union will replace Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD: COOP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 6. Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) acquired Mr. Cooper Group in a deal that closed today, October 1. Western Union's market capitalization is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 6, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Bentley Systems BSY Information Technology October 6, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Western Union WU Financials October 6, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Western Union WU Financials October 6, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Mr. Cooper Group COOP Financials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices