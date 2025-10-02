Anzeige
02.10.2025 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: SilcoTek Corporation Drives Sales With Bioz Badges and Data-Driven Insights

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., the leading AI-powered citation platform that helps scientific product suppliers drive validation and sales, is excited to announce a new partnership with SilcoTek Corporation, a global innovator in surface coating technologies. SilcoTek is now harnessing the power of Bioz Badges to turn research credibility into real-world sales outcomes.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge
Bioz Badge on the SilcoTek Website

The integration of Bioz Image Badges across SilcoTek's product webpages provides researchers with direct access to peer-reviewed publications citing SilcoTek technologies. These citations, combined with highly visual and engaging product webpages, are helping guide scientists from product discovery to confident purchasing decisions. SilcoTek is seeing strong alignment between Bioz Badge engagement and sales conversion rates. This correlation not only underscores the influence of citation-backed validation, but also empowers the SilcoTek team with actionable marketing insights.

"Adding Bioz Badges has made it easier than ever for researchers to see the scientific backing behind our coatings," said Kayla DeSoto, Marketing Associate at SilcoTek Corporation. "Our team is especially excited about the geographic engagement data; seeing how interest and conversions align tells us that the right people are finding and trusting our products."

"SilcoTek's implementation of Bioz is a perfect example of how to leverage publication-backed validation to drive engagement and buyer confidence," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Their product webpages combined with dynamic Bioz Badges are a winning formula."

This partnership reflects SilcoTek's continued commitment to transparency, innovation, and empowering customers with real-world scientific evidence. By making citation data visible right at the point of decision, SilcoTek Corporation is helping researchers make smarter, faster product choices, and turning product validation into measurable impact.

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About SilcoTek Corporation

SilcoTek Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance surface coatings for a wide range of industries, including analytical instrumentation, semiconductor, oil and gas, and aerospace. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success, SilcoTek helps customers solve their most demanding surface and materials challenges.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • SilcoTek Corporation

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/silcotek-corporation-drives-sales-with-bioz-badges-and-data-driven-in-1078811

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
