Infobip and BT International partner to deliver global messaging capabilities across Voice, RCS and WhatsApp powered by AI

BT and Infobip have announced the global expansion of their partnership to deliver AI-powered advanced communication services to multinational businesses worldwide.

The extended partnership builds on a successful collaboration in the UK, announced in 2022, and combines BT's Global Voice and inbound contact capabilities with Infobip's market-leading cloud communications platform. Together, the two companies will drive innovation in global connectivity, providing enterprises with seamless, secure, and scalable customer engagement across channels.

All of this will be supported by advanced conversational AI capabilities that allow enterprises to provide human-like interactions at scale and allow for building intelligent customer journeys with prompts, removing the need for extensive coding.

Infobip offers its customers RCS, WhatsApp and SMS messaging services. BT offers its customers international toll-free numbers and inbound voice services as part of its International Contact Global (ICG) suite. The contract will now see Infobip appointed as an authorised reseller of BT's ICG services, and BT offering its customers Infobip's messaging services.

In expanding the partnership, BT and Infobip are enabling enterprises to unify their customer contact centres into a single virtual network, opening up a complete set of integrated voice and messaging capabilities for richer, more seamless customer engagement on a global scale.

As well as engaging customers through rich digital messaging, organisations can access phone numbers in more than 130 countries and manage inbound calls in over 180 countries.

Colm Sunderland, Sales Director BT International, said: "Enterprises around the world are looking to level-up their communications and engagement systems, requiring smart, interactive services to best serve their customers. BT International's leading voice communication capabilities combined with Infobip's platform will deliver a comprehensive set of services to power our customers' Intelligent CX Engagement."

Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip, commented: "BT is a giant in the telecoms sector and a natural partner for Infobip. Powered by AI and designed for scale, the expansion of our partnership will offer a market-leading unified communications platform, helping to drive greater efficiencies and extend enterprises' global reach."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers over 700 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

