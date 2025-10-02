Square, the globally trusted technology company that helps businesses of all sizes run and grow, is proud to support The JMHG Group, an independent hospitality group operating some of South West London's most recognisable venues.

Founded by entrepreneurs Jayke and Joanna Mangion, The JMHG Group has built a reputation over the last 13 years for curating warm, authentic spaces across cafés, bakeries, pubs and wine bars. Its growing portfolio includes five Brickwood Coffee Bread locations offering Australian-inspired menus; the iconic Old Post Office Bakery in Clapham North, London's oldest organic bakery; and a trio of characterful wine and charcuterie bars set in repurposed Victorian public spaces. The group also owns Nue Ground Café Studio, a wellness-driven destination combining nutritious food with fitness and treatment facilities.

At the beginning of their growth journey, Jayke and Joanna were seeking a solution that could scale with their vision of running multiple venues under one group. They chose Square for its integrated ecosystem allowing them to manage payments, staff, inventory, and reporting all in one place, right from day one. That decision laid the groundwork for a more agile, data-driven approach as the business grew.

With an eye for opportunity and a passion for community, The JMHG Group has always prioritised customer experience and operational efficiency, and Square's ecosystem of tools has played a key role in that success. As the business expanded, Square's integrated tools not only helped streamline operations, but also provided the financial visibility needed to take the next step. That's where Square Loans came in. Whether it was opening a new venue, hiring more staff, or investing in equipment upgrades, the quick injection of capital helped JMHG make bold moves with confidence.

"Having access to Square Loans was fundamental in our growth in the last two to three years, as the climate of hospitality seems to be changing at a rapid rate," said Jayke Mangion, Co-Founder of The JMHG Group. "To have instant access to funding was a game-changer. When we looked at more traditional funding routes, it was so time consuming and challenging for a small amount of money. To be able to have instant access to funding based on our algorithm and patterns of trade has been hugely influential it took three clicks with Square, whereas traditional banks can take more like three months. We've been able to grow without external investment, on our terms, and seize opportunities at greater speed."

Beyond funding, Square's suite of business tools including integrated point-of-sale systems, online ordering, custom reporting, website integration, and event ticketing has helped streamline operations across JMHG's diverse set of venues. The data insights from Square allow Jayke and his team to compare performance across locations in real-time, simplify daily operations, and respond quickly to customer demand.

Square's latest hardware, including the recently launched Square Handheld, has further improved service during peak periods. In summer months when venue capacity increases, staff are able to serve customers faster and more efficiently from anywhere in the venue.

From intuitive staff onboarding to powerful analytics and sleek, flexible hardware, Square continues to enable The JMHG Group to scale with confidence while staying true to its community-focused ethos.

"Square is proud to support forward-thinking hospitality groups like The JMHG Group that are redefining local experiences across London," said Ming-Tai Huh, Head of Food Beverage at Square. "By combining Square's integrated technology with their entrepreneurial spirit and deep commitment to community, The JMHG Group is building on its strong foundations to deliver modern, memorable hospitality, all while growing efficiently and staying agile in a fast-changing industry."

