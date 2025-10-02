Regnology, a global leading software provider of regulatory reporting and supervisory technology solutions, is proud to announce that the Andorran Financial Authority (AFA) has selected the Regnology Supervisory Hub (RSH) hosted on Rcloud to modernize its supervisory operations to meet evolving cross-jurisdictional reporting demands.

Founded in 1989, the AFA safeguards the stability of Andorra's financial sector, including banking entities and insurance companies among other financial activities. In recent years, mounting pressure to keep pace with increasingly complex regulatory mandates from pan-European bodies such as the European Banking Authority (EBA), due to the Monetary Agreement with the European Union (EU), has prompted the AFA to invest considerable efforts in adapting its legacy infrastructure-an environment that lacked the agility to handle growing data volumes and rapidly evolving reporting requirements.

To support this digital transformation, the AFA has deployed the Regnology Supervisory Hub (RSH) hosted on Rcloud-a future-ready solution built on a hyperscale-grade cloud infrastructure developed using Google Cloud. Rcloud provides a secure, scalable foundation, while RSH delivers end-to-end automation across the supervisory lifecycle-from data collection and validation to analytics and regulatory insights. The solution offers best-in-class security, high availability, and geographic flexibility, while accelerating deployment, lowering operational costs, and enabling regulators to respond swiftly and autonomously to evolving mandates.

Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Officer of Regnology, commented: "This partnership marks another milestone in our mission to empower financial authorities with the technology they need to navigate today's regulatory complexity. We're proud to support the AFA as it strengthens its supervisory capabilities and future-proofs its operations through intelligent automation and secure cloud infrastructure."

David Cerqueda, Managing Director of Andorran Financial Authority, added: "Moving to Regnology's cloud-native platform has been a pivotal step in our modernization journey, and the team has given us a solid technical foundation that can support any mandate. Their cloud-native platform helped us go live fast without stretching our resources-and gave us the tools to adapt and scale on our own. We've reduced infrastructure costs, streamlined reporting and manage both our national and European supervisory processes with far greater efficiency-thanks to Regnology's scalable cloud-native architecture and deep regulatory expertise."

With regulators worldwide embracing digital transformation, the AFA's adoption of Regnology's solutions reflects a broader industry shift toward intelligent automation and cloud-enabled supervisory frameworks built for long-term resilience.

Héctor Martin, Head of Public Sector Iberia, Google Cloud, said: "Our new collaboration with Regnology and the AFA builds on the Memoriam Of Understanding we signed with the Government of Andorra in 2025. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our shared commitment to digitalization, bringing advanced technology to Andorra's public and private sectors to benefit its citizens and businesses."

Download the full case study to discover how the Andorran Financial Authority is driving supervisory innovation with Regnology's cloud-native technology:https://www.regnology.net/en/resources/insights/afa-modernizes-regulatory-oversight-with-rsh/

About the AFA

The Andorran Financial Authority (AFA) is the prudential supervisor of the banking, financial markets and insurance and reinsurance system of the Principality of Andorra. The AFA is a public entity with its own equity, its own legal personality and has full capacity to act both publicly and privately, independently of the General Administration, in order to carry out the functions assigned to it in accordance with those established in the legislation in force.

For more information about the AFA, visit the website: www.afa.ad.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to enhance efficiency, transparency, and stability in the financial markets. Regnology has a focus on regulatory reporting with thousands of financial institutions and corporates of all sizes, and close to 100 regulators and tax authorities as clients. Regnology connects regulators and regulated financial institutions across the world through purpose-built solutions and common standards, bringing greater data quality and cost savings to all. With over 1,200 employees in 25 countries and a fast, flexible, and future-proof platform, clients can quickly implement and derive value from Regnology's solutions and rely on us to easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

