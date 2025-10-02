Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENNOVI Announces Strategic Expansion 'Beyond Automotive'

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI announces a strategic expansion of its focus beyond the automotive sector. In line with the electrification and artificial intelligence (AI) megatrends converging in the automotive industry to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles, the company will leverage its core connectivity capabilities to serve a broader market. This strategic decision builds on ENNOVI's long-standing success as a trusted partner to customers, providing innovative battery and powertrain solutions spanning mild 48V hybrids to BEVs. Its solid, signal connectivity systems are also advancing autonomous driving capabilities. Each of these competencies seamlessly enables the electrification and AI transformation across other industries.

ENNOVI Announces Strategic Expansion 'Beyond Automotive'

"Our 'Beyond Automotive' strategy is a natural evolution for ENNOVI," says Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI. "By leveraging our innovation, speed, and global reach, we are set to empower customers to follow the electrification and AI megatrends across diverse industries to get to the future, faster, from anywhere."

ENNOVI's expansion will see the company applying its knowledge and expertise to aerospace, consumer devices, data storage, and industrial applications. At the same time, Interplex Medical will merge under ENNOVI's brand. ENNOVI Medical delivers trusted medical solutions with precision, reliability, and scalability, enabling OEMs to develop mission-critical, smart devices in various applications, including diagnostics, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and minimally invasive surgical applications.

This expansion will be supported by ENNOVI's lean organizational structure and dedicated teams for these industries, which will enable the rapid customization of interconnects, busbars, power modules, and battery interconnects tailored to each region or customer platform. The company's agility and local support closely meet the needs of these diverse markets, enabling OEMs to innovate at pace.

ENNOVI remains fully dedicated to supporting the automotive industry's electrification transformation, recognizing the continued importance of PHEVs as a transitional technology for consumers and the varied regional adoption curves of HEVs and BEVs. This dual focus, combined with the new 'Beyond Automotive' strategy, strengthens ENNOVI's position as a crucial strategic partner in the evolving global landscape.

ABOUT ENNOVI

ENNOVI empowers industries worldwide to accelerate electrification and AI transformation, driving smarter, faster, and more sustainable growth.

Selvan Wilhelm
Selvan.Wilhelm@ennovi.com;

Erin McMahon
erin.mcmahon@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786233/ENNOVI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ennovi-announces-strategic-expansion-beyond-automotive-302572161.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.