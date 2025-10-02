Medtecs International Corporation Limited: Medtecs Showcases Global Capabilities at MEDICA and A+A in Germany

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid advancement of digitalization and smart healthcare is reshaping the global medical industry, where stable production, continuous product innovation, and sustainability have become essential priorities. Established in 1989, Medtecs International Corporation Limited has over 35 years of experience in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. With the region's largest medical protective equipment capacity and rigorous manufacturing standards, Medtecs has become a reliable partner to leading healthcare providers worldwide.

In 2025, Medtecs will once again represent Taiwan at A+A 2025 (November 4-7) and MEDICA 2025 (November 17-20) in Düsseldorf, Germany. At these international exhibitions, the company will showcase a comprehensive range of products, including medical protective equipment, disposable NBR gloves, protective coveralls, and medical apparel. These solutions are developed to meet the healthcare sector's stringent requirements for safety, quality, and supply reliability, serving both clinical and industrial needs.

Medtecs strengthens its global market leadership with robust production capacity and international certifications. This year, the company partnered with leading glove manufacturer Hongray Group to jointly operate one of Cambodia's first FDA-certified international-level NBR glove facility. Running 24/7 at full capacity, the plant combines tariff advantages outside China with vertical integration from latex to packaging, enhancing competitiveness and supply resilience. The partnership reinforces Medtecs' production strengths while leveraging Hongray Group's global sales network to expand market reach and service capabilities. With reliable supply and professional standards, Medtecs maintains a resilient order pipeline supported by its skilled workforce and flexible production.

Looking ahead, Medtecs will continue to invest in research and development, collaborate with international partners, and pursue sustainable innovation. The company is further expanding efforts in advanced material science, digital manufacturing, and eco-friendly packaging to respond to European environmental material policies and global market expectations. Guided by its vision- "Providing safe and effective products with speed, warmth, and care"-Medtecs remains dedicated to creating long-term value for the global healthcare sector and to improving access to high-quality protective solutions across Europe and beyond.

Exhibition Details:

?A+A 2025?

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth Name: MEDTECS (TAIWAN) CORP.

Booth ID: Hall 11, F03-1

Dates and Time: 09:00-18:00, November 4-7, 2025

?MEDICA 2025?

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth Name: MEDTECS (TAIWAN) CORP.

Booth ID: Hall 6, H66-7

Dates and Time: 10:00-18:00, November 17-20, 2025

