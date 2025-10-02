Hong Kong Tourism Board: Tickets now on sale for Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, 23rd - 26th October

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), and co-organised by Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB), the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival returns 23rd - 26th October. For the first time, the evening hours will be extended until midnight, allowing guests to enjoy the festivities late into the night.

The theme of this year's event, "REMIX. BEST OF ALL WORLDS", marks the highly anticipated return of two Festival favourites: the BEA Grand Wine Pavilion and the exclusive Tasting Room. Sponsored by The Bank of East Asia (BEA), the BEA Grand Wine Pavilion will assemble a collection of top-class wines, including prestigious bottles from Bordeaux's First Growth chateaux. The Tasting Room will feature five celebrated chefs for an unprecedented ten-hand collaborative dinner, a true feast for the senses. Towngas Gourmet Avenue, sponsored by Towngas, will feature a dozen of Hong Kong's finest restaurants, including Michelin-starred and Black Pearl establishments, offering visitors a culinary journey that boast a collective "13 Stars and 7 Diamonds" all under one roof.

Another highlight at the Festival this year is the interactive "Pairing Exploration" experience. By exploring clever combinations of five distinct flavour profiles and five grape varieties, guests are invited to curate their own pairings and discover new tasting sensations. Moreover, this year's event will also feature new Country Pavilions and a host of popular international brands, promising a sophisticated journey that blends the classic with the contemporary. There will be more activities and promotions related to the Festival, with details to be announced later.

A World of Refined Indulgence

The BEA Grand Wine Pavilion is set to return this year with a hall-of-fame lineup. Within the comfort of the Pavilion, guests can embark on a one-stop journey through the world's most revered wine regions. This includes a dedicated counter curated by renowned wine critic James Suckling, presenting over 100 exceptional Old and New World wines with his highest ratings, alongside his handpicked selection of Chinese wines. To mark the 170th anniversary of the 1855 Bordeaux Classification, the pavilion will feature a rare gathering of legendary wines from all five First Growth estates-Lafite, Latour, Margaux, Haut-Brion and Mouton-a perfect tribute to Bordeaux's supreme terroir. These wines will be showcased alongside rare and treasured Grand Cru selections from Burgundy, creating a dazzling showcase from two of the world's most pre-eminent wine regions.

A Constellation of Culinary Stars

The hugely popular Tasting Room returns with an all-star cast of five of the culinary world's most influential chefs from Hong Kong and beyond. For one exclusive evening, they will present "Taste the Extraordinary: Beyond Cantonese Flavour," a 10-hand collaborative dinner that seeks to redefine the boundaries of Chinese cuisine. The esteemed lineup of chefs includes Chef Andrew Wong, the first Chinese cuisine chef to be awarded two Michelin stars outside of Asia. Tickets for the Tasting Room dinner go on sale via Klook on 10th October.

Making its impressive debut, Towngas Gourmet Avenue brings together 12 of the city's most lauded restaurants. The star-studded culinary tour features a collection of 13 Michelin stars and seven Black Pearl diamonds, offering participants an unprecedented opportunity to sample the city's most celebrated cuisine in a single location

A perennial favourite, the "Hotel Delicious" zone returns with its most comprehensive ever offering, featuring 11 of Hong Kong's premier hotels. Indulge in signature dishes prepared on-site, from Grand Hyatt's famous Hainanese Chicken Rice to The Royal Garden's Butterfly Cookies provide food lovers with a unique opportunity to experience the best of the city's hotel dining scene in one place.

Admission Tickets, Tasting Passes and Grand Wine Tasting Passes are on public sale today and can be purchased via Klook and Trip.com. Discounts available for those who purchase by 22nd October:

Grand Wine Tasting Pass: Includes one admission ticket, 16 tokens, one grand wine glass and Grand Wine pavilion access with snacks couple. Priced at HKD $498 (approx. GBP 48)

For more information and to book, visit www.discoverhongkong.com/uk/what-s-new/events/wine-dine-festival.html

About the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body. Operating 15 offices around the world and representative offices in seven different markets, its primary mission is to maximise the social and economic contribution that tourism makes to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate the city's position as a world-class destination. The HKTB works closely with the government, travel industry and other partners to promote Hong Kong worldwide, widen the range of tourism products Hong Kong offers, elevate service standards, and enhance the visitor experience.

