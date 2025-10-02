Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
On 30 September 2025, Christine Johnson undertook the following transactions in Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") securities for tax planning purposes:
- The sale of 2,539 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were sold at a price of £1.76 per share.
- The purchase of 2,547 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £1.76 per share
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Christine Johnson
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
LEI
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As per c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
30 September 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As per c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
30 September 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
2 October 2025