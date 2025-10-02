Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

On 30 September 2025, Christine Johnson undertook the following transactions in Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") securities for tax planning purposes:

  • The sale of 2,539 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were sold at a price of £1.76 per share.
  • The purchase of 2,547 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £1.76 per share

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Christine Johnson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

LEI

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.76

2,539

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As per c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

30 September 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.76

2,547

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As per c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

30 September 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

2 October 2025


