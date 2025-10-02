Brøchner Hotels Elevates Boutique Hospitality with Canary Technologies

Danish boutique hotel group modernizes arrivals and guest communication with Canary's Guest Management System

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the award-winning global leader in hotel guest management technology, today announced that Brøchner Hotels has selected Canary's Guest Management System to enhance the digital guest journey and support staff across its portfolio.

Family-owned and based in Copenhagen, Brøchner Hotels is known for turning historic buildings into award-winning boutique destinations. With a philosophy of "not doing ordinary," the group blends design, culture, and sustainability to create curated stays that feel personal, memorable, and unique.

"Brøchner Hotels is redefining boutique hospitality with technology that complements their design-led approach," said Manuel de la Torre, Head of Sales EMEA at Canary Technologies. "With Canary, they can streamline arrivals, improve guest communication, and create more personalized stays that reflect their boutique vision of service."

With Canary, Brøchner Hotels is digitizing key parts of the guest journey. Mobile-first check-in simplifies arrivals, while AI-powered Guest Messaging enables real-time communication and automated responses across SMS, WhatsApp, and other preferred channels. Instant translation in more than 100 languages helps staff connect with international travelers, while automation reduces pressure on teams and ensures faster, more consistent responses.

"At Brøchner Hotels, we believe a stay should feel extraordinary," said Sinne Fiil Fredslund, CMO at Brøchner Hotels. "Canary helps us extend that vision by making communication seamless, supporting our colleagues, and keeping every interaction personal."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning AI-powered Guest Management Platform . Digitizing guest touchpoints from booking to checkout, Canary's cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue, and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI , the most advanced artificial intelligence model built specifically for hotels.

Trusted by over 20,000 hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers hospitality at the world's most renowned brands, including Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Recognized as the #1 Guest Experience Platform by HotelTechReport for multiple years, Canary has earned accolades such as Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500, and Business Insider's 2025 list of Companies Most Likely to Become a Tech Unicorn.

About Brøchner Hotels

Brøchner Hotels is an independent, family-owned boutique hotel group based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Known for transforming historic buildings into award-winning destinations, the group is committed to creating "not ordinary" stays that combine bold design, local culture, and a deep sense of care for people and the planet. Learn more at www.brochner-hotels.dk .

