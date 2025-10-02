• Share acquisition aimed at generating new business opportunities for TD SYNNEX with international resellers and vendors operating in Japan.• Gateway Computer to leverage TD SYNNEX's global footprint for business expansionTOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced that it has acquired the shares of Gateway Computer Corporation (hereinafter "Gateway Computer"), an IT solutions and services provider based in Japan. With over 40 years in operation, Gateway Computer has established strong capabilities and experience in serving non-Japanese customers, offering high value-added products and services from its multi-vendor linecard that encompasses both domestic and international manufacturers.Gateway Computer's bilingual workforce of over 80 co-workers is expected to complement TD SYNNEX's operations in Japan, further strengthening its ability to handle global projects centred on the Japanese market. TD SYNNEX's global footprint and vendor relationships will enable Gateway Computer to expand its business and market presence and will strengthen its ability to deliver unparalleled specialized support to their partners and customers."We are excited to welcome Gateway Computer and its highly skilled team into the TD SYNNEX family and for the new opportunities in our shared journey ahead. This share acquisition enables both companies to leverage our collective strengths to deliver higher value for our domestic, as well as international vendors, partners, and customers in Japan," shared Shigetaka Kunimochi, President of TD SYNNEX Japan.As a group company of TD SYNNEX Japan, Gateway Computer will continue to function as a separate organization. Hidekazu Hayashi, President of Gateway Computer Corporate, will continue to lead the business and will report to Shigetaka Kunimochi, President of TD SYNNEX Japan.About TD SYNNEX CorporationTD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors. The "forward-looking statements" in this press release are based on information available as of the date of this press release and are not obligated to be updated or revised to reflect future events or circumstances.ContactsContact InformationJason Loo+65 96740229Jason.loo@techdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001262595/en/