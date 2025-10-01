SPAC sponsored by Bain Capital Special Situations to focus on high-quality businesses positioned for long-term growthBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 46,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 6,000,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. The units began trading under the ticker symbol "BCSS.U" on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "BCSS" and "BCSS.W," respectively.The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Bain Capital Special Situations, a global platform that employs a flexible investment strategy focused on delivering bespoke capital solutions to companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners. With more than $22 billion total assets under management, the strategy brings a differentiated ability to provide both capital as well as operating value-add."Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. is a natural extension of our Special Situations group's strategy of providing tailored capital solutions alongside strategic partnership," said Angelo Rufino, Chief Executive Officer of Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. "This vehicle allows us to back a strong business with the resources it needs to thrive in the public markets. We believe there is a large universe of companies which stand to benefit from strategic advice and integration within the broader Bain Capital ecosystem as they pursue the complexities of a public listing."The Company will draw on the resources of Bain Capital's global platform including one of the largest dedicated portfolio value-creation teams in the industry. That combination of global reach, operating depth, and structuring expertise provides the ability not only to finance complex situations but also to partner with management teams to accelerate long-term value creation as a public company.Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as the sole book-running manager for the offering.A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 29, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. v About Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp.Bain Capital GSS Investment Corp. is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.The Company intends to target companies with compelling, defensible business models that provide a growth platform with substantial expansion potential. The Company believes that its management team is positioned to drive long-term value creation post-business combination through accelerating growth, expanding market share, improving operational efficiency and enhancing profitability through strategic and operational support.Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the initial public offering and the simultaneous private placement. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsInvestors:bcss-spac@baincapital.comMedia:Charlyn Lusk / Scott Lessne(646) 502-3549 / (646) 502-3569napress@baincapital.com

