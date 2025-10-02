DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GILH LN) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114881 CODE: GILH LN ISIN: LU3019781460 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3019781460 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILH LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 404001 EQS News ID: 2207458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 02, 2025 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)