Brazil imported 10.6 GW of solar modules in the first half of 2025, down slightly year over year as developers rushed to secure shipments before an import tax hike, according to Greener.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil imported 10.6 GW of photovoltaic modules in the first half of 2025, according to the latest Distributed Generation strategic study from Brazilian consultancy Greener. The volume is slightly lower than that recorded in the first half of 2024, when the country imported 10.7 GW of modules. In total, 22.3 GW of modules were imported in 2024. The first three months of the year saw a race ...

