Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACSM | ISIN: US4435106079 | Ticker-Symbol: HUEC
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 17:38
370,00 Euro
+0,54 % +2,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBBELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBBELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
364,00368,0011:54
364,00368,0011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 22:12 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Completes Acquisition of DMC Power

Shelton, CT, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) ("Hubbell") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of DMC Power, LLC ("DMC Power") from an affiliate of Golden Gate Capital. Hubbell financed the acquisition and related transactions with net proceeds from borrowings under a new unsecured term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of $600 million and issuances of commercial paper.

DMC Power is a designer and manufacturer of connector technology systems for high voltage power infrastructure with over 350 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Carson, CA and Olive Branch, MS, along with multiple distribution facilities located across North America.

About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact
Dan Innamorato

VP Investor Relations


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.