Critical One Energy Inc.: Critical One Energy Confirms Target Depth Extension at Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Deposit

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) ("Critical One" or the "Company") (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0), a leading Canadian mining exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce that advanced geophysical and geological modelling has confirmed significant expansion potential of the antimony-gold deposit at its Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project"). The results underscore the potential for increased resource estimates, which Critical One will work to confirm with further drilling. The Howells Lake Project is located approximately 200 kilometres (km) from the Ring of Fire corridor in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, Canada.

The recent Geotech VTEM geophysical survey, proprietary interpretive analysis combined with detailed geological modelling, has identified previously unrecognized characteristics of the antimony-gold mineralization at the East (V-3) Zone at Howells Lake. The data analysis reveals:

Previous drilling at historical target V-3 (Howells Lake East Zone) intersected up to 75% antimony within a core interval of 5.37% antimony over 8.35 meters*, alongside gold mineralization

Alteration mapping, data reconstruction, and geophysical model interpretation show the East Antimony-Gold Zone to be a northwest-striking, northeast-dipping altered and sulphide mineralized zone (mainly stibnite, pyrite, pyrrhotite)

Modelling of the newly defined EM anomaly associated with the mineralized zone shows an extension to depth of up to 400 m or more

Antimony-gold mineralization is interpreted to be controlled by a late northwest-striking, northeast-dipping alteration and fault zone

Modelling is being used to help confirm and categorize numerous other antimony-gold targets along the 30 km strike length of favourable geology on the Company's 25,000-hectare property





"Our team's rigorous application of cutting-edge geophysical techniques and geological modelling has unlocked significant new potential at Howells Lake," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "These results validate our exploration strategy and position Howells Lake as a cornerstone asset with exceptional antimony and gold exploration and development potential."

Geological and geophysical data review and analysis are ongoing. Critical One is also advancing its exploration program plans for follow-up drilling to delineate and expand the antimony-gold, deposits (see the press releases dated August 28, 2025 and September 4, 2025 , respectively).

Figure 1: Howells Lake East Zone (Sb and Au) Cross Section with 3D geophysical modelling shown.

The Howells Lake Project hosts a historical resource of 1.7 million tons at a grade of 1.4% antimony with associated gold mineralization. The resource is not National Instrument (NI) 43-101 compliant and therefore readers should not rely on the information. The resource estimate does not include categories as required under NI 43-101 and the report predates NI 43-101 by decades. Given the work was completed more than 40 years ago, all work will need to be redone as the historic work cannot be used in a NI 43-101 compliant report. Geological mapping as well as significant drilling will be required to establish a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the known antimony mineralization. The resource presented in the report does not provide the parameters used in the preparation of the resource estimate (tonnage estimate). Historical Report Reference: Themistocleous, S.G., Idziszek, C., 1980. Miminiska Lake Project Northwestern Ontario Geological Report, New Jersey Zinc Exploration Company (Canada) Ltd. (*Also see historical information disclosure below.)

*Note: All geological and assay information contained in this document is historical in nature and the Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for the technical disclosure in this release is unable to determine if any of that data would meet current NI 43-101 regulations regarding disclosure of scientific and technical information. Additionally, the QP has not done sufficient work to make the resource current. Drill intersections are reported as downhole intervals. No true width could be determined at this time. The information in the data recovered is considered of value and relevant to the Company's project. However, the Issuer is not treating the estimate as current.

References:

1. Themistocleus, S.G., 1980. Miminiska Lake Project, Northwestern Ontario, Geological Report, New Jersey Zinc Exploration Company (Canada) Ltd.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101, who is independent of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. All technical information in this release is based on historical data that cannot be verified by the QP.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project focuses the Company's exposure on antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals, as well as gold, which is known to occur at numerous locations on the Howells Lake Project. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a78d7ddb-7456-464e-bf23-94c0135a595d