Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 08:03
1,030 Euro
+4,04 % +0,040
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0351,09511:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB acquires company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH

On October 1, 2025 Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB has successfully completed the transaction and acquired 100% of the shares in the German company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH.

Huchtemeier Papier GmbH supplies hygiene paper, napkins, and paper raw materials to wholesalers, specialized retailers, and industrial customers. In 2024, sales of this company reached €92 million, with EBITDA of €2.6 million.

The transaction was financed by Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB funds.

A press release is attached to the notice.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01


Huchtemeier Papier GmbH_bendroves nuotr.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
