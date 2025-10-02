Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A2ALC1 | ISIN: IE00BDC5DG00
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 08:18
3,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
02.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Kenmare Resources: Fatal incident involving a police officer

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

2 October 2025

Fatal incident involving a police officer

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, regrets to report a fatal incident involving a police officer in the early hours of 30 September 2025.

The deceased was assaulted while on guard at the Mine's water pump station in Pilivili, approximately 16 km from Moma's Mineral Separation Plant. During this incident he sustained significant head trauma, and he was taken to the Kenmare Clinic within Moma's camp but unfortunately passed away. The incident appears to have been motivated by theft, with the electrical cable that feeds the pump station stolen.

The Police of the Republic of Mozambique have dispatched an investigation team from Nampula to site and Kenmare is liaising with the Commanding Officer to support the process. The Company is also increasing security provision at Moma to allow security personnel to work in pairs.

Statement from Tom Hickey, Managing Director:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and extend our sincere condolences to the police officer's family, friends and colleagues. At Kenmare, the safety and wellbeing of all those involved in our work, including those maintaining law and order, is a fundamental commitment. We are actively supporting the investigation and working closely with the Police of the Republic of Mozambique."

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O'Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


