Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 | Ticker-Symbol: I2X2
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 10:00
26,200 Euro
+0,77 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ICG PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICG PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80026,00011:49
25,80026,00011:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICG PLC: Changes to recognition of performance fees, increasing guidance

2 October 2025

Changes to recognition of performance fees, increasing guidance

Over the last five years ICG plc ("ICG" or "the Company") has grown equity-like fee-earning AUM1, which has the potential to generate higher levels of performance fees, by 3.0x.

In order to make performance fees more visible, and to remove certain elements of management judgment, the Company is changing the way it recognises performance fee revenue in its financial statements2. This will be implemented at the Company's H1 FY26 results, which are expected to be announced on 18 November 2025.

Summary of new approach

As a result of these changes, and unless there is a reason to deviate, the following approach will now be taken:

  • Recognition of performance fees for a fund will commence when i) the successor vintage holds a first close; and ii) the investment period of the current vintage ends (for example, recognition for Europe Mid-Market II will start when Europe Mid-Market III has a first close and Europe Mid-Market II's investment period ends). This removes the current management judgement around timing of when a fund is likely to reach its performance fees hurdle;
  • A discount will be applied based on an assumed fund life of 12 years, compared to 10 years previously;
  • The performance fee revenue will be based on the fund's valuation at the date of the financial statements, consistent with current approach.

H1 FY26 P&L impact

As a result of this change, the Company will recognise a one-off gain of £65 - 75m in its H1 FY26 results.

Total performance fees for H1 FY26 are expected to be in the range of £90 - 95m3.

Ongoing P&L impact

In future periods, and all other things being equal, the recognition of performance fees is expected to be more visible than under the current approach, in particular in the early years of a fund's life.

These changes do not impact the total amount of performance fees ICG plc will receive over the life of a fund.

We expect performance fees to remain a relatively small but increasingly valuable revenue stream for us.

The impact will be reflected both in the Company's APM and its statutory (IFRS) accounts. As is currently the case, we expect there to be minimal difference between the APM and IFRS accounting for performance fees.

No changes to cash
These changes do not impact the total amount of performance fees ICG will receive over the life of a fund or the timing of those cash receipts.

Ongoing reporting

The Company will continue to report performance fee revenue, realised performance fees (cash received), and the performance fee accrual on the balance sheet, in line with its current disclosure.

Increasing guidance

As a result of our higher performance fee potential, which will be visible earlier as a result of the accounting change outlined above, we are increasing our medium term guidance for performance fees and FMC operating margin:

  • Performance fees are now expected to represent 10-20% of total fee income (vs. 10-15% previously);
  • FMC operating margin is expected to be in excess of 54% (vs. 52% previously).

COMPANY PRESENTATION

The Company will hold a presentation for analysts and investors to discuss the updated performance fee accounting at 2pm BST today.

The presentation can be viewed here and a replay will be available on the Company's website in due course.

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Half year results announcement18 November 2025

ENQUIRIES

Shareholder and debtholders / analysts:
Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG+44(0)20 3545 2020
Media:
Catherine Armstrong, Director Corporate Affairs, ICG+44(0)20 3545 1850

This results statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.

ABOUT ICG

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $123bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets.

Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital. For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

*As at 30 June 2025.

1 Comprised of fee-earning AUM within Structured Capital, Private Equity Secondaries and Real Assets equity strategies.
2 Excluding evergreens and Credit.
3 These figures are included in this announcement for informational purposes only; the Company is not intending to announced expected performance fees on an ongoing basis.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.