Transoft Solutions, Inc.: Transoft Solutions Receives AiRAP Accreditation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Transoft Solutions, a global leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software, is now officially an accredited AiRAP data provider, reinforcing its support for the International Road Assessment Programme's (iRAP) vision of a world free of high-risk roads. This achievement enables more efficient iRAP Star Rating assessments performed by road safety professionals and practitioners.

iRAP's Star Rating methodology uses a predictive, risk-based approach to assess roads universally by reviewing attributes present along the road corridor. The time-consuming traditional method of conducting an iRAP Star Rating involves accredited coders manually reviewing video footage of road, 100m at a time, and coding more than 50 road attributes. These attributes are then processed through iRAP's ViDA software to get an objective star rating measure of the level of safety for vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians. To scale this process, iRAP launched AiRAP in 2019, which stands for the "accelerated and intelligent" capture of road safety data. Learn more about AiRAP at: www.irap.org/airap.

Figure 1. Star Rating Calculations as demonstrated in AssetMAPPER Roads

Transoft AssetMAPPER® Roads, an AiRAP accredited inspection system, has expanded its capabilities to simplify the road coding and data preparation steps in road assessments, lowering costs per unit of road assessed and streamlining inventory and condition data collection, performance monitoring and risk analysis, and lifecycle planning.

Under the traditional road coding approach, AssetMAPPER allows users to manually code road attributes from 360° video footage through its user-friendly web browser interface. Under the AiRAP framework, AssetMAPPER enables open-source data and advanced computer vision in 360° video footage to accelerate the automated coding of 20 road attributes.

As an accredited AiRAP data provider with an accredited inspection system, AssetMAPPER can help you:

Accelerate the road coding and data preparation processes for iRAP Star Ratings

Leverage multiple data sources, including open-source data and advanced computer vision in 360° video footage

Enhance road assessments and planning with repeatable, scalable tools

Figure 2. Road Coding Features as demonstrated in AssetMAPPER Roads

"We are honored to receive AiRAP accreditation for AssetMAPPER, reaffirming Transoft Solutions' commitment to advancing global road safety through innovation. This recognition highlights the power of automation in transforming how road attributes are assessed, making safety evaluations more efficient, consistent, and scalable," says Matthieu Levivier, Director of Business Development at Transoft Solutions.

About AssetMAPPER

AssetMAPPER is a web-based application designed to support the inventory, inspection, and assessment of roads. Featuring an intuitive interface, 360° video integration, and advanced computer vision, it streamlines data collection, performance monitoring, and lifecycle planning.

Trusted by transportation agencies, governments, and port authorities, AssetMAPPER automates asset collection and classification, helping reduce costs, save time, and improve decision-making for infrastructure management at any scale. With the added AiRAP capabilities, road assessment is further streamlined in the coding and data preparation steps, allowing for faster planning of preventative maintenance and upgrades.

To learn more about AssetMAPPER, visit: www.transoftsolutions.com/landing/assetmapper-airap-accreditation

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modelling, and design solutions is used in over 150 countries, serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Spain, Slovenia, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit: www.transoftsolutions.com.

