AmericanHotels.co Partners with Local Inns for the Launching of Hidden Gems Campaign Across the U.S.

Elevating Independent Hospitality

The new initiative arrives as more Americans turn to road trips, small towns, and natural attractions in their domestic travel plans. While independent properties often provide unique character, independent stays frequently remain overshadowed online. "Hidden Gems" addresses this gap by curating a database of verified independent properties and showcasing them through a dedicated search filter on AmericanHotels.co.

"Not every traveler is looking for the same experience," said Nick Powell, CEO of AmericanHotels.co. "Many small inns and motels carry history, personality, and community ties that deserve recognition. This campaign makes them easier to find, book, and trust."

Features of the "Hidden Gems" Campaign

The platform's new offering introduces several traveler-focused features, including:

A curated directory of independently owned hotels, inns, and roadside motels.

A search filter labeled "Hidden Gems" to simplify discovery of unique stays.

Emphasis on properties located near heritage towns, scenic drives, and national attractions.

Transparent pricing, flexible cancellation policies, and verified guest reviews.

Storytelling integration through blogs, destination guides, and social media highlights.

Each property is manually reviewed before listing, with profiles featuring photographs, local attractions, and historical context where available. Examples range from a neon-lit roadside motel on Route 66 to a century-old inn offering regionally sourced breakfasts.

Supporting Communities and Sustainable Travel

The broader goals of the campaign extend beyond bookings. AmericanHotels.co seeks to:

Strengthen local economies by driving business to family-run properties.

Encourage off-season and less-traveled destinations to reduce over-tourism.

Improve online discoverability for operators with limited marketing reach.

Provide travelers with options that emphasize community, authenticity, and local charm.

"Our goal is to make travelers feel a sense of discovery, as if a local recommended their next stay. With Hidden Gems, the booking process highlights authenticity, character, and community ties-qualities that many independent properties proudly offer," Nick Powell continued.

Regional Rollout and Expansion

To begin, AmericanHotels.co will spotlight properties in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Southwest desert towns, and coastal regions of the Pacific Northwest. The platform aims to feature over 1,000 Hidden Gem properties by the end of 2025, with additional listings added on a monthly basis.

About AmericanHotels.co

AmericanHotels.co is a U.S.-centric hotel booking and comparison platform featuring more than 50,000 properties nationwide, from luxury resorts and chain hotels to budget motels and independent inns. The platform emphasizes transparent pricing, flexible cancellations, and user-friendly search filters, helping travelers find accommodations that suit their needs across all 50 states.

For more information, visit: https://www.americanhotels.co/.

