DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the comprehensive agentic cloud, today announced a significant expansion of its AI offerings within the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem and the formal introduction of the DigitalOcean AI Partner Program. Unveiled at its Deploy London conference, these initiatives bring together leading technology innovators, systems integrators, venture firms, and AI-native startups to create a comprehensive, flexible, and powerful environment for building the next generation of AI applications.

The DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem allows customers to explore what's possible on DigitalOcean's comprehensive agentic cloud, helping AI-natives and digital native enterprises create and deploy AI applications seamlessly and effectively. Users of DigitalOcean GradientTM AI Agentic Cloud products benefit from a full suite of tools for AI development, including efficient AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, access to advanced models from leading companies like OpenAI, DeepSeek, Meta, and Mistral. The Ecosystem also offers integrations with popular AI development and integration frameworks such as LangChain, LiteLLM, and dStack. Teaming up with these companies is crucial to providing the "just right" comprehensive toolset that enables businesses to build and ship AI products faster.

DigitalOcean continues to enhance its Gradient AI Agentic Cloud, with several planned integrations including media models from Fal.ai, enabling users to seamlessly generate voice, image, and video within their AI applications, as well as the ability to leverage Vector Search from MongoDB to create more intelligent applications on one comprehensive platform.

"At the heart of AI's progress are the developers who are turning ideas into reality. The Gradient AI Ecosystem is a powerful force multiplier for them, proving that the future isn't just about silicon-it's about software and the collaborative community built on top of it," said Anush Elangovan, VP of AI Software at AMD. "By providing high-performance AMD GPUs through DigitalOcean's Gradient AI Agentic Cloud, we ensure the ecosystem is powered by world-class, open-standard hardware. We're not just providing infrastructure; together we're powering the software and the community that will invent tomorrow's AI."

The comprehensive feature set of the Gradient AI Agentic Cloud empowers developers and enterprises to build powerful, innovative AI applications, offering choice and flexibility through embedded partner integrations and workflows. The dynamic Gradient AI Ecosystem provides AI startups and digital native enterprises like Telnyx and Scribe the ability to future-proof their solutions with access to cutting-edge technology, services, and guidance from DigitalOcean's partners, opportunities to expand their AI capabilities, and advance their innovations as the industry continues to evolve.

"Our team is committed to giving developers and digital native enterprises the resources, tools, and community they need to scale," said Wade Wegner, Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer at DigitalOcean. "The DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem extends that support into AI, offering access to practical use cases, tutorials, partner resources, and shared knowledge to accelerate AI-native application development."

The newly launched DigitalOcean AI Partner Program is a cornerstone of the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem, creating a powerful growth engine for both partners and customers. The DigitalOcean program is designed specifically with AI development and speed in mind. It exceeds standard industry benefits, offering unique advantages built to help partners thrive, including:

Extensive Developer Marketing Support: Gain access to DigitalOcean's renowned developer marketing engine, that reaches a global audience of over 3 million developers, through joint activities such as technical content, tutorials, and social content

Community and Event Opportunities: Connect with developers through DigitalOcean's hundreds of annual community, customer, and partner events, including Hacktoberfest, the celebration of developers and open source that reaches over 90,000 participants annually.

Joint Product Development and Channel to Market: Gain access to invaluable channels to market and accelerate growth with the ability to offer products and services directly to DigitalOcean's 640k+ customers.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with DigitalOcean, leveraging the Gradient AI platform for its robust infrastructure and tools that power some of our AI applications," said Gorkem Yurtseven, CTO at Fal.ai. "Joining the DigitalOcean AI Partner Program was an attractive next step, as the program offers great opportunities to reach a broad developer audience. We are particularly excited for our upcoming joint integration, which surfaces our generative media platform directly to Gradient AI Platform builders."

The multi-track program provides tailored benefits for several distinct categories:

AI Startups and Natives: Emerging AI leaders receive credits, high-touch product support, unique co-marketing opportunities, and go-to-market resources to help them scale.

Technology Platforms: Leading infrastructure providers, model builders, and AI developer tools receive deep integration support and co-marketing opportunities.

Systems Integrators: A network of expert consultants and builders receive go-to-market resources, product support, and early access to help customers migrate workloads and build robust AI implementations together with DigitalOcean.

Venture Firms: Investment Firms and Accelerators can design customized programs to support and enable their portfolio companies, empowering the next generation of AI-native startups to build, innovate, and scale on DigitalOcean.

"DigitalOcean's agility makes it an effective partner for startups in a way that goes beyond infrastructure their support has amplified our growth," said Anish Agarwal, CEO of Traversal. "The Gradient AI Ecosystem provided a strong foundation for us to successfully build agents for DigitalOcean that perform root cause analysis for production incidents and alerts, reducing MTTR by 38% in just a few months, with 82% of incidents in scope."

Let's drive the next wave of AI Innovation together. Join the DigitalOcean AI Partner Program and help us build the DigitalOcean AI Ecosystem.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is the simplest scalable cloud platform that democratizes cloud and AI for digital native enterprises around the world. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing and AI to allow builders to spend more time creating software that changes the world. More than 640,000 customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud, AI, and ML infrastructure they need to build and scale their organizations. To learn more about DigitalOcean, visit www.digitalocean.com.

