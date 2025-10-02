OMNIYAT Brings Dubai's Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Living to Monaco with its Dorchester Collection Residential Portfolio

Dubai's leading luxury developer returns to the Yacht Club de Monaco during the week of the Monaco Yacht Show to showcase iconic waterfront masterpieces and investment opportunities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIYAT, Dubai's leading developer of luxury real estate, made waves once again this year at the Monaco Yacht Show with a dedicated pavilion at Le Port Hercule. The showcase presented OMNIYAT's Dorchester Collection waterfront residences to an international audience of VIP visitors and UHNWIs during the show week.

In addition to the display, OMNIYAT hosted an exclusive gala evening at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 26th September, with superstar DJ BLOND:ISH leading the lineup of entertainment. Guests were immersed in OMNIYAT's vision for ultra-luxury living, with its portfolio of ultra-luxury waterfront projects managed by Dorchester Collection taking centre stage.

Dubai is fast emerging as a yachting hub in the Middle East, as yacht owners from around the world are increasingly drawn to the balmy waters and idyllic weather of the Arabian Gulf. Visitors to the Monaco Yacht Show enjoyed the opportunity to discover the Dorchester Collection Dubai Residential Portfolio by OMNIYAT, a collection of architectural masterpieces on Dubai's most desired waterfronts, Palm Jumeirah and Marasi Bay. Guests were able to gain investment insights through one-on-one consultations with OMNIYAT's team of dedicated real estate experts.

Elevating Ultra-Luxury Waterfront Living

OMNIYAT established its ultra-luxury credentials with the completion of One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, an iconic waterfront property that set records for sales value upon its launch. This was followed by AVA, ORLA and The ALBA - signature projects on Palm Jumeirah offering an unparalleled waterfront living experience.

Bringing the waterfront to the heart of Dubai, OMNIYAT has furthered its partnership with Dorchester Collection to transform Marasi Bay into an ultra-luxury waterfront destination, anchored by a private marina, yacht club and island.

OMNIYAT's plans for Marasi Bay have already generated wide interest in the area, starting with the Lana and Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, the developer's first hospitality property to be managed by Dorchester Collection. Now fully sold out, interest is turning to its neighbouring projects, VELA and VELA Viento, also managed by Dorchester Collection, and enjoying shared access to the bay's luxury amenities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d55319b0-d4d2-409c-b68f-8ffbc3286066

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/318cb43c-2846-4c05-8f90-7da3f1c06cdb

Lina Saeed lina@gambit.ae