BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration - Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Please note that the original announcement (released on 1 October 2025) contained a error in the wording. The announcement should have read the third interim dividend (and not the first interim dividend).

All other information remains unchanged.

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



1 October 2025

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2025 of 7.06 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 5 November 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 October 2025 (ex-dividend date is 9 October 2025).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 September 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 565.14 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 3649 3432