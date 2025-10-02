University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have filed patent protection and are working to scale production of a new class of photostable organic molecules proven to boost silicon solar cell efficiency, reduce heat and extend panel lifetimes using singlet fission.From pv magazine Australia Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering (SPREE) have filed patent protection and are working to scale production of a new class of molecules that can boost silicon solar cell efficiency, reduce heat, and extend panel lifetimes using ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...