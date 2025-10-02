The Ibsen Scope Grants program offers funding for innovative performing arts projects and is now applicable for individual artists, theatre companies, institutions, and organizations worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002841977/en/

Instinto, Ibsen Scope Grant winner 2022 from Brazil. Photo by Vilmar Carvalho.

The program amounts to a total of NOK 2.000.000,-. (Approx. Euro 180.000,- /USD 190.000,-).

The projects must act as incentives for critical discourses on society related matters and be based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen's plays.

Applications are submitted through our website, and an appointed jury will evaluate the applications.

For further information, statutes and application form, see www.ibsenscope.com

Deadline for applications is December 17th, 2025.

The winners of the Ibsen Scope Grants 2026 are invited to Ibsen Scope Festival at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway May 7th to 9th 2026.

The Ibsen Scope Grants were initiated by the Norwegian government in 2007 and will be awarded for the 14th time in 2026. Ibsen Scope Grants have now been awarded to 53 projects in 32 countries. See all winners here

Since our initial year Ibsen Scope has:

-looked at the world through Henrik Ibsen's lenses

-engaged in vivid, critical, and artistic discourses on the works and topics potentially raised from Henrik Ibsen's legacy

-offered funding for innovative theatre performances through Ibsen Scope Grants

-arranged Ibsen Scope Festival, an international theatre festival, meeting point and platform for artists

Continue to follow us on our artistic journey worldwide!

Facebook Instagram www.ibsenscope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002841977/en/

Contacts:

Hilde Guri Bohlin

Ibsen Scope

Teater Ibsen

Ph:+47 35 90 50 50

Cell: +47 917 67 903