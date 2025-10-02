KuCoin Teams Up with Golf Icon Adam Scott to Tee Off Its 9th Year, Showcasing AI-Powered Kia to Redefine Trust and Elevate User Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, marked its 8th anniversary with an exclusive side event at TOKEN2049 Singapore on October 1, 2025. Joined by senior leadership, industry visionaries, partners, and newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott, the occasion served as a pivotal moment to reflect on KuCoin's transformative journey, host an insightful fireside chat with Scott, and showcase its latest developments and technologies. This milestone underscored KuCoin's progression from "the crypto exchange for everyone" to "the crypto partner you can trust," propelling the industry forward through strategic AI advancements.

During the side event, KuCoin wove a narrative of reflection, innovation, and momentum. The retrospective focused on the $2 Billion Trust Project, unveiled at TOKEN2049 Dubai in May 2025, with achievements like SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and the newly added ISO 27701:2025 certifications; global licensing expansions; RWA collaborations, KuMining's decentralized mining, and KuCoin Pay's integrations for real-world utility. Attention then turned to brand evolutions, introducing "Trust First. Trade Next.", and celebrating Scott's ambassadorship, embodying integrity, precision, and resilience. Attendees previewed refreshed logos, intuitive interfaces, advanced platform functions, all driving trust-centric adoption via compliance and smart technology.

At the heart of these innovations is Kia, KuCoin Investment Assistant, an AI-powered tool launching in October 2025, designed to provide users with enhanced access to market information and decision-making support. Developed over the past year to address users' needs for secure, intelligent solutions, Kia evolved from prototypes blending real-time analytics and natural-language processing, with beta testing ensuring retail-friendly reliability. Aligning with "Trust First. Trade Next.," it offers real-time insights, sentiment analysis from news and on-chain data, automated alerts, and crypto education modules. Future versions will expand to full natural language interaction as a central entry point, enabling commands for trading orders, platform queries, account analysis, and more. Looking ahead, Kia positions the crypto industry for long-term growth, fostering widespread adoption by simplifying access to information and data, empowering users to navigate volatility with greater clarity and confidence, ultimately bridging crypto to everyday finance.

"As we empower the next generation of traders and investors through cutting-edge technology that drives informed decisions, our refreshed branding stands as a testament to trust as the bedrock of our mission," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "Trust flourishes when experiences are seamless and intuitive, and with breakthroughs like Kia, we're ensuring crypto becomes a dependable ally for everyone."

Moving forward, KuCoin plans to expand the $2 Billion Trust Project with deeper integrations and global compliance efforts, aiming to solidify its role in driving crypto's mainstream evolution while always prioritizing trust and user empowerment.

