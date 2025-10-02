Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Alcoholic Beverages Industry to Reach USD 2.2T by 2030 as Premiumization and Policy Shifts Drive Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the global alcoholic beverages industry is set to grow from USD 1.83 trillion in 2025 to USD 2.2 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.57%, driven by premiumization, policy liberalization, and evolving consumption habits. A post-COVID rebound in international tourism, generating over USD 1.6 trillion in visitor receipts last year, has reignited on-premises demand in hotels, restaurants, and resorts globally. The alcoholic beverages market growth is driven by rising consumer preference for low- and no-alcohol products, growing tourism and hospitality activities, product differentiation in packaging and alcohol content, and an expanding social drinking culture. These factors are collectively shaping the market's evolution across both established and emerging regions.

Market Shifts and Emerging Narrative

Premiumization remains the central narrative shaping the alcoholic beverages market. Global players are pruning low-margin portfolios to focus on upscale products, while regional distillers scale craft offerings to capture rising middle-class spending. In Asia-Pacific, where a growing middle class drives consumption of spirits, beer, wine, and craft spirits, omnichannel distribution models are widening their reach. Online sales, subscription models, and grocery tie-ins have transformed purchasing behavior, blending convenience with lifestyle-driven discovery.

At the same time, sustainability is moving from a marketing add-on to a business imperative. Producers are investing in recyclable aluminum cans, eco-friendly closures, and water-positive distilleries to win environmentally conscious consumers. Innovations such as paper-based liquor bottles and smart packaging demonstrate how differentiation increasingly relies on both form and function.

Industry Landscape Breakdown

Tourism plays a powerful multiplier effect across the alcoholic beverages market. As destinations emphasize culinary and cultural experiences, demand for premium local labels has surged. Souvenir purchases, duty-free corridors, and collaborations with airlines and hotels are embedding regional identity into global consumption.

The rise of low- and non-alcoholic beverages highlights another structural shift. With the World Health Organization linking alcohol to millions of preventable deaths annually, public health concerns are driving consumer and regulatory momentum. From Ireland's mandatory cancer warning labels to the U.S. Surgeon General's warnings on cancer risks, stricter frameworks are reshaping product innovation. Leading companies like Constellation Brands and Diageo are investing heavily in non-alcoholic and low-ABV portfolios to tap into a broader base without cannibalizing traditional sales.

Digital influence is equally transformative. Platforms such as Douyin in China are reshaping drinking culture by merging lifestyle content with mixology trends, making alcoholic beverages more accessible to younger consumers. In the Middle East, policy changes in Saudi Arabia to permit licensed outlets reflect a dramatic departure from prohibition-era restrictions, creating new market frontiers in the Gulf.

Regional Insights and Growth Hotspots

The Middle East and Africa stand out as the most dynamic growth hotspots. Saudi Arabia's upcoming licensing framework is expected to approve 600 outlets by 2026, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for international producers and local joint ventures. The United Arab Emirates continues to serve as a re-export hub, funneling premium spirits across the GCC, while South African wineries leverage duty-free trade to offset domestic challenges.

North America and Europe maintain maturity but remain lucrative markets. Premiumization trends, craft provenance, and functional low-ABV variants drive incremental growth. Europe's tightening regulations, from health warnings to sustainability mandates, are pushing producers to balance compliance with innovation. Meanwhile, South America reflects mixed signals premium spirits market in Brazil holds steady, but inflationary headwinds in Argentina and Colombia challenge discretionary spending.

Companies Defining the Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape is defined by a blend of consolidation and innovation. Diageo's acquisition of Ritual Zero Proof in 2024 underscored a growing focus on non-alcoholic spirits, while Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken continue to scale omnichannel distribution and functional product innovations. Constellation Brands' stake in non-alcoholic start-up Hiyo signals how incumbents are proactively diversifying to align with consumer health trends.

Tech adoption is another driver. AccelPay's 2025 acquisition of Cask & Barrel Club reflects how digital platforms are transforming alcohol commerce. From subscription clubs to direct-to-consumer channels, technology is helping smaller producers bypass traditional distribution bottlenecks.

Packaging innovation also sets leaders apart. Diageo's paper-based Bailey's prototype and smart NFC-enabled closures illustrate how brands blend sustainability, authenticity, and customer engagement in a single bottle.

To read more about the trends driving the alcoholic beverages market growth, visit:https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/alcoholic-beverages-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Alcoholic Beverages Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Beer Ale Beer Lager Non/Low-Alcohol Beer Other Beer Types

Wine Fortified Wine Still Wine Sparkling Wine Other Wine Types

Spirits Brandy and Cognac Liqueur Rum Tequilla and Mezcel Whiskies White Spirits Other Spirit Types



By End User

Male

Female

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade Specialty/Liquor Stores Others Off-Trade Channels



