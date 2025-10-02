BMS Holdings Berhad Obtains Approval to List on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") for its listing on the ACE Market.

BMS Holdings Berhad

BMS Holdings, through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is involved in retailing, wholesaling and project sales of tiles and stone surfaces. The Group offers a wide range of tiles and stone surfaces including porcelain and ceramic tiles, stone surfaces made from natural stones such as marble, limestone and granite as well as engineered stones, and mosaic tiles. In addition, the Group also offers bathware and kitchenware to complement its tile and stone surface offerings.

Established in 1993, the Group has built a strong reputation in the Malaysian tiles and surface coverings industry, specialising in retail, wholesale, and project sales. The Group offers an extensive portfolio of products that cater to diverse customer preferences. The well-established range of own brands includes BMS Porcelain , Marmo Grande , Rubino , Batu Gergasi,Moderica Surfaces and Brelife Coverings brands for its tiles and stone surfaces as well as eurano and U+BMS brands for its bathware and kitchenware.

BMS Holdings operates 20 strategically located retail showrooms across Malaysia, including 16 in Peninsular Malaysia and 4 in Sarawak. This extensive retail network is further supported by strategically located distribution centres and warehousing facilities, enabling efficient distribution nationwide. For the financial year ended 30 June 2024, BMS Holdings recorded total revenue of RM293.92 million, driven by sustained demand across its retail, wholesale and project segments.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings , commented, "Securing Bursa Securities' approval for our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities is a significant milestone for BMS Holdings, marking an exciting new chapter in our corporate journey. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our team and enhances our commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service across Malaysia. We are confident that becoming a listed entity will further strengthen our market presence and enable us to execute our ambitious growth plans more effectively."

He further added , "We are truly excited to welcome more people to be part of BMS Holdings' growth journey through our initial public offering ("IPO"). This milestone is not only a reflection of our team's dedication, but also an opportunity for new shareholders to join us as we strengthen our market presence and pursue our long-term ambitions. Together, we look forward to creating lasting value and building the next chapter of BMS Holdings' success."

BMS Holdings' IPO will comprise a public issue of 364.00 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 156.00 million existing shares. Collectively, this represents a total of approximately 33.77% of the Group's enlarged share capital of 1,540,000,000 shares upon its listing.

According to the Independent Market Research report by Vital Factor Consulting Sdn Bhd , the market size for ceramic tiles and ceramic sanitaryware in Malaysia was valued at RM1.38 billion and RM259 million respectively in 2023. Based on the Group's revenue contribution, the Group currently holds approximately 17% market share in the ceramic tiles segment and 12% in the ceramic sanitaryware segment. Leveraging its established market presence, BMS Holdings is well-positioned to further capitalise on growth opportunities within these segments nationwide.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, BMS Holdings targets to be listed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings Berhad's IPO.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

