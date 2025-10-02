The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, will shortly be in Chiang Mai, Thailand for the annual FIA Asia Pacific Congress.

The congress, hosted by the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand, will bring together automotive mobility and motorsport leaders from across Asia and the Pacific to discuss key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport, with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in attendance.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Thailand, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "I am delighted to be joining our members and partners in Chiang Mai for the FIA Asia Pacific Congress and I look forward to building on the region's impressive progress in both mobility and sport.

"Asia and the Pacific are among the fastest growing areas of our Federation and the commitment shown by our Members here is driving real impact. From safer roads and sustainable transport to new opportunities for grassroots and elite competition.

"This gathering is an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration across the region, share expertise in mobility and motorsport, and advance our shared priorities of safety, sustainability and innovation."

The theme of this year's FIA Asia Pacific Congress is 'Innovate. Integrate. Accelerate: Driving a sustainable future for Mobility and Sport' with the programme designed to equip Member Clubs with new strategies and insights into evolving mobility and sporting trends, including a focus on sustainable practices, affordable grassroot pathways, and the evolution of AI and its role in the FIA's sectors.

The event comes as motorsport and mobility innovation gathers pace across the region.

Sri Lanka recently hosted the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship with 18 nations and 204 competitors, while Malaysia will stage the first FIA 'Arrive and Drive' Karting World Cup this November. In 2026, Formula 1 returns to Australia, China, and Japan, alongside WRC and WEC in Japan and Formula E in Shanghai and Tokyo. On the mobility side, the Safe Helmets for Asia Pacific Initiative (SHAP) recently held its first workshop in Manila, bringing together delegates from Cambodia, China, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to chart new roadmaps for safer helmets.

The FIA Member Club structure forms the backbone of the federation's governance and operations, with each full Member Club holding voting rights across the FIA's elections and regulatory decisions. Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles:

Mobility Clubs provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility

National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations

Within the FIA there are four Mobility Regions and 6 sport zones. The Asia Pacific Congress will welcome Member Clubs from FIA Region II. The global FIA Membership is comprised of 245 clubs across 149 countries, connecting over 80 million members.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motorsport and mobility.

