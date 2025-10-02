Anzeige
WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085
Frankfurt
02.10.25 | 09:59
9,590 Euro
-1,34 % -0,130
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7509,99012:01
Blokees Debuts New "BLOKEES WHEELS" Category and Exhibits Multiple New Model Kits at Wonder Festival 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Wonder Festival 2025, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees launched its new "BLOKEES WHEELS" category, alongside three new model kit series: TERRAVENTURE, Fantastics Q and Serendipity Edition. The company also presented over 40 new model kits, making Blokees one of the most prominent highlights of the event.

image_5032250_26166809

The BLOKEES WHEELS category redefines small-scale buildable car models (1:64 scale). Through patented materials, global IP collaborations, and a dual "easy-to-assemble, easy-to-modify" design, Blokees establishes a new benchmark for interactive and customizable car model kits. Its debut product, the Transformers C series, the Batman E series, and Blokee's original vehicle series, drew great attention at the exhibition.

The TERRAVENTURE is a new animal-themed model kits series launched by Blokees, which aims at teenagers and model enthusiasts. It focuses on legendary and rare creatures, combining assembly fun, articulated playability, and character collection.

At WF2025, Blokees unveiled its first TERRAVENTURE dinosaur series in collaboration with the globally renowned IP Jurassic World. With a precise scale, highly realistic biological textures, and 9-11 points of articulation, these models achieve both mobility and aesthetic quality, vividly embodying cinematic movements. This allows players to recreate iconic movie scenes and fully immerse themselves in a miniature "dinosaur capture adventure".

The Fantastics Q series captures popular IPs like EVANGELION in a compact and adorable style, highlighting expressive details that resonate with anime and game fans. Meanwhile, the Serendipity Edition focuses on dynamic posing and customization, introducing 14cm MJD (Mechanically Jointed Doll) body with 19 points of articulation. Its outfit compatibility enables players to freely mix and match costumes, making it ideal for collectors of series like Hatsune Miku.

Blokees also presented over 40 model kits across major IPs such as Ultraman and Naruto. These products span multiple series, including Champion, Legend, daadoos, fully showcasing Blokees' research and development capabilities and deep interpretation of global IPs. Notably, the exhibition featured an exclusive showcase of BFC creations, gathering outstanding works from international creators. This highlighted Blokees' global influence and community-driven innovation in the model kit industry.

By advancing its "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting" strategy, Blokees continues to lead the evolution of China's model kit industry and Pass on the Fun of Building.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787750/image_5032250_26166809.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-debuts-new-blokees-wheels-category-and-exhibits-multiple-new-model-kits-at-wonder-festival-2025-302573586.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.