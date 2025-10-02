Anzeige
02.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

("the Company")

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

The Company announces the cancellation of 21,429,725 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from its treasury account (the "Cancellation").

Following the Cancellation, the Company will hold no Ordinary Shares in treasury and the number of Ordinary Shares in issue and admitted to trading is 113,677,866.

This figure of 113,677,866 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investment International, Corporate Secretary

george.bayer@fil.com

+44 (0) 20 7961 4240


