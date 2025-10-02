Personalized Nutrition Market worth $30.94 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The personalized nutrition market is estimated to be USD 15.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The personalized nutrition space is evolving as consumers increasingly seek solutions to improve their health. Unlike nutrition solutions that have been applied in a more traditional fashion, in the personal nutrition space, solutions are methods of delivering diet plans, supplements, or wellness products based on multiple variables, including genetic makeup, microbiome composition, lifestyle behaviors, and biomarker data. The rise of digital health technology, wearables, and AI-enabled analytics has expedited the take-up of personalized nutrition solutions, making them more readily available to individuals around the globe. Companies are collaborating with health care providers, nutritionists, and technology companies to provide integrated ecosystems with highly personalized recommendations of diet, fitness, and overall well-being. Factors contributing to increasing consumer demand include awareness of preventive healthcare, the connection between nutrition and the management of chronic disease, and the expansion of self-care wellness solutions.

Within product segment, digital tools and platforms to capture significant market share

Digital tools and platforms are becoming the fastest-growing product segment in personalized nutrition, driven by scalable, data-centric, and user-centric solutions. These platforms utilize mobile applications, wearable devices, artificial intelligence analytics, and cloud-based health data, ensuring recommendations for diets and lifestyles are personalized to each user in real time. They are growing because consumers want convenience, continuous monitoring, and actionable data to guide their choices without frequent visits to a clinic. From a business perspective, digital solutions are an attractive, high-margin, recurring revenue model. Digital subscriptions allow businesses to grow their recurring revenue while expanding their customers worldwide. In addition, by developing strategic partnerships between technology companies, health plans, and nutrition companies, the value of their products increases by cross-promoting cutting-edge diagnostics with personalized offerings. As more digital health ecosystems are adopted, and more consumers are willing to share health data, this growing segment of products will further advance the concept of personalized nutrition into an ordinary and reusable, technology-enabled service model.

Active measurement to witness significant CAGR during forecast period.

Active measurement is seen as the fastest-growing category within the type segment, and this is a perfect example of the movement towards dynamic, real-time health monitoring. Active measurement involves actively monitoring individuals using a variety of continuous monitoring tools, such as wearable sensors, biomarker testing kits, and connected devices that can track continuous data related to blood glucose, metabolism, microbiome activity, and nutrient absorption. From a business standpoint, this model can potentially offer significant value to companies by enabling highly personalized recommendations that adapt to the consumer's changing health parameters. For example, active measurement may be more appealing because it is both precise and actionable and can also inspire greater consumer engagement and loyalty as a result. Active measurement fits into the broader trend toward preventive healthcare as individuals are empowered to adjust their diets and lifestyles. For businesses, active measurement may also provide opportunities to generate recurring revenues through device sales, subscription-based analytics, or nutritionally integrated services. This flexibility and reliance on data personalization are key contributing factors, making active measurement the primary growth driver in the type category.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounts for significant market share.

The Asia Pacific region has become the fastest-growing market for personalized nutrition due to recent demographic, economic, and technological shifts. The expanding middle-class consumers who are becoming increasingly conscious of their health, combined with a rise in lifestyle diseases, have led to a growing demand for personalized nutrition options. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have been quick to adopt digital health platforms, genetic testing, and microbiome-based nutrition products. As customers increasingly appreciate preventive wellness, they are shifting their purchasing behavior to products that focus on prevention and wellness approaches. The strong penetration of mobile devices and reliable internet use in the region supports the digital platforms and mobile applications scaling rapidly to bring personalized nutrition and health solutions to a broader audience. Further, government programs that incentivize preventative healthcare significantly, and local and global investments in preventative healthcare, are accelerating new products and their market penetration in the region.

The report profiles key playerssuch as Abbott (US), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), 23andMe (US), Prenetics (Hong Kong), ZOE (UK), Viome (US), InsideTracker (USA), Nutrigenomix (Canada), Rootine (US), Sun Genomics (US), etc.

