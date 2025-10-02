Federal IT Executive Jennifer Wendel Joins CORAS Board of Advisors

Federal CIO Leader to Guide Scaling CORAS's Mission-Ready Agentic AI Decision Intelligence Platform With Real-World IT Governance, Insights and Management Expertise

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / CORAS, the only IL5-authorized decision intelligence platform used across the Department of War (DoW, formerly the DoD), today announced that Jennifer Wendel has joined its Board of Advisors. As the former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Ms. Wendel oversaw a ~$7 billion IT portfolio supporting more than 83,000 personnel and drove priorities spanning cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and customer experience.

Jennifer Wendel



Prior to HHS, Ms. Wendel served for more than two decades at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), culminating as Acting Deputy CIO, where she led enterprise IT management initiatives and aligned data and technology resources to mission operations. Her FBI tenure gives her uncommon, practitioner-level insight into how complex federal organizations modernize securely and at scale.

"Jennifer has sat in the chair where our federal and DoW customers sit - managing billion-dollar portfolios, hardening cyber, and turning data into operational advantage," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "Her guidance and knowledge around understanding complex federal IT systems and challenges will help our customers treat data as an asset, reduce cost, and optimize human teams with Agentic Agents and real-time decision intelligence."

CORAS and its Agentic Agent GARY operate at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments including NIPR and SIPR, offering profound ROI and 50+x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

SOURCE: CORAS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/federal-it-executive-jennifer-wendel-joins-coras-board-of-advisors-1079781