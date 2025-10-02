Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850709 | ISIN: FR0000121204 | Ticker-Symbol: WIS
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 17:27
81,60 Euro
-0,06 % -0,05
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WENDEL SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WENDEL SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,1582,2513:08
82,2082,2513:07
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Federal IT Executive Jennifer Wendel Joins CORAS Board of Advisors

Federal CIO Leader to Guide Scaling CORAS's Mission-Ready Agentic AI Decision Intelligence Platform With Real-World IT Governance, Insights and Management Expertise

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / CORAS, the only IL5-authorized decision intelligence platform used across the Department of War (DoW, formerly the DoD), today announced that Jennifer Wendel has joined its Board of Advisors. As the former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Ms. Wendel oversaw a ~$7 billion IT portfolio supporting more than 83,000 personnel and drove priorities spanning cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and customer experience.

Jennifer Wendel

Jennifer Wendel

Prior to HHS, Ms. Wendel served for more than two decades at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), culminating as Acting Deputy CIO, where she led enterprise IT management initiatives and aligned data and technology resources to mission operations. Her FBI tenure gives her uncommon, practitioner-level insight into how complex federal organizations modernize securely and at scale.

"Jennifer has sat in the chair where our federal and DoW customers sit - managing billion-dollar portfolios, hardening cyber, and turning data into operational advantage," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "Her guidance and knowledge around understanding complex federal IT systems and challenges will help our customers treat data as an asset, reduce cost, and optimize human teams with Agentic Agents and real-time decision intelligence."

CORAS and its Agentic Agent GARY operate at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments including NIPR and SIPR, offering profound ROI and 50+x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill
Media & Marketing
v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai
917-518-9789

.

SOURCE: CORAS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/federal-it-executive-jennifer-wendel-joins-coras-board-of-advisors-1079781

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.