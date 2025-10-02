Anzeige
Bridlewood Home Products Celebrates 7th Consumer Choice Award for Fireplace Sales and Service in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Bridlewood Home Products has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Fireplace Sales and Service category for Saskatoon. This marks the company's seventh win, a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality Canadian-made products and reliable customer service.

Family owned and operated, Bridlewood Home Products has been part of the Saskatoon community since 2004. Under the leadership of current owner John Christenson since 2010, the company has remained focused on offering superior radiant heat products and ventilation equipment that bring both comfort and efficiency to Canadian homes.

"Our mission has always been to provide customers with products they can trust and service they can rely on," says John Christenson, Owner of Bridlewood Home Products. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award for the seventh time reflects the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team."

Recognition From the Community

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Winners are selected through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence.

For Bridlewood Home Products, being chosen as Saskatoon's top fireplace sales and service provider for seven consecutive years highlights the trust the community has placed in their products and expertise.

Specializing In Canadian-Made Comfort

Bridlewood Home Products takes pride in offering Canadian-made products of exceptional quality. From radiant heat solutions to ventilation systems, the company provides equipment designed to withstand Canada's unique climate while delivering comfort and efficiency. With a knowledgeable team and a customer-first approach, Bridlewood Home Products ensures every client receives personalized service and support.

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As Bridlewood Home Products celebrates its seventh Consumer Choice Award win, the company remains committed to its founding values of quality, service, and community trust. By continuing to provide dependable products and expert service, the business looks forward to serving homeowners in Saskatoon for many years to come.

To learn more about Bridlewood Home Products, visit www.bridlewoodhome.com or CLICK HERE.

About Bridlewood Home Products
Founded in 2004, Bridlewood Home Products is a family-owned and operated business in Saskatoon specializing in fireplace sales, radiant heat products, and ventilation equipment. Since 2010, under the ownership of John Christenson, the company has been committed to offering Canadian-made products of superior quality and delivering reliable service to its customers. Learn more at www.bridlewoodhome.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bridlewood-home-products-celebrates-7th-consumer-choice-award-fo-1080265

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
