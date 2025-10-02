Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom and AI stocks issues a snapshot looking at some of the top trends to watch in the telecom sector, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity.





Top Trends to Watch in Telecom Stocks - AI and Cybersecurity Key to Innovation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/268764_0085711f64cf9b52_001full.jpg

Recent headlines in the sector include: "IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) Plans $500,000 Share Dividend by Dec. 31, 2025, and Enters Cybersecurity Arena and AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Services Through Strategic Cycurion Stock Swap Partnership", "Macquarie Telecom & Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK) Partner To Strengthen & Simplify Network, Cloud, & AI Security For Australian Organisations," "Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) Join Forces to Accelerate AI-Driven Telecom Transformation."

TMForum reports," Artificial intelligence continues to play a central role in enabling telecommunications providers to operate more efficiently. In 2025, AI-powered autonomous networks will handle vast amounts of operational data, driving cost reductions and streamlining processes. By using advanced systems such as large language models (LLMs), these networks will analyze data to predict potential disruptions, prevent system failures, and optimize infrastructure performance in real time."

According to Capgeminini.com, "Cybersecurity also remains a high-growth area as enterprises increasingly turn to telcos for comprehensive protection and security solutions. In fact, our recently published B2B Pulse report from the Capgemini Research Institute found that more than half of organizations (53%) are willing to invest in telecom tech services such as implementation of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including AI-driven security, zero trust models and quantum-resistant encryption in the next 1-2 years. By embedding these cybersecurity services into core offerings, telcos can meet evolving customer demands and strengthen long-term revenue streams."

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), announced a key milestone in its expansion strategy: the entry into the Cybersecurity Arena and the new generation of AI Enhanced Cybersecurity Services through a strategic stock swap partnership with Cycurion, Inc. a Nasdaq listed corporation.

From the news:

As part of this agreement, IQSTEL will issue 151,058 shares of its common stock to Cycurion, while Cycurion will issue 3,866,976 shares of its common stock to IQSTEL, with each exchange representing an equal value of $1,000,000 at the execution of the agreement.

The partnership strengthens IQSTEL's diversified portfolio by officially adding cybersecurity services to its suite of telecommunications, fintech, and AI digital offerings. IQSTEL is now positioned to become the first and best option for global connectivity and digital services in the wholesale telecommunications industry.

Furthermore, under the amended terms of the agreement, both parties have committed to deliver a $500,000 dividend in shares to their shareholders by December 31, 2025. Each company may satisfy this dividend obligation either in its own stock or in shares received from the stock exchange.

"We are very excited to add cybersecurity to our portfolio of products," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "This partnership with Cycurion, whose specialized solutions are trusted by the U.S. government, not only broadens our capabilities but also enhances the trust we bring to our global telecom and enterprise customers. Our plan is to officially launch these new cybersecurity solutions at the largest global telecom event in 2026."

Complementary Strengths - Powerful Synergies

IQSTEL brings a global business platform in telecommunications, fintech, AI, and digital services, with established relationships across 600+ telecom operators worldwide.

Cycurion contributes deep expertise in AI-driven cybersecurity with a strong foothold in the U.S. and government markets.

Together, the companies will:

Develop and launch a state-of-the-art AI-driven cybersecurity solution , combining IQSTEL's proprietary AI technologies with Cycurion's cybersecurity expertise.

Cross-sell services , giving IQSTEL the ability to bring Cycurion's cybersecurity products to its telecom clients worldwide, while Cycurion gains access to IQSTEL's fintech and AI-driven offerings.

Accelerate product innovation through integrated R&D efforts, bringing next-gen cybersecurity and AI solutions to market faster.

Financial momentum continues to accelerate: in July 2025, IQSTEL reported $35 million in revenue, surpassing a $400 million annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. This progress reinforces IQSTEL's growth trajectory and its ability to consistently meet and exceed its financial targets.

IQSTEL's growth strategy remains on track with its $15 million EBITDA run rate goal by 2026 and a $1 billion revenue run rate target by 2027. By expanding into cybersecurity through Cycurion, IQSTEL continues to execute its vision of scaling high-tech, high-margin services on top of its unique global business platform.

This partnership establishes Cycurion as a "sibling company" to IQSTEL, enabling the two Nasdaq-listed firms to pursue synergies in cybersecurity and AI services while delivering tangible value to shareholders through dividends.

For more information, please see the official filing:

https://finance.yahoo.com/sec-filing/IQST/0001663577-25-000287_1527702/

In other breaking news in the sector, Macquarie Telecom, part of Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ), and Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, announced a new partnership to simplify how Australian organisations secure and accelerate their use of data, cloud, and AI applications, improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

From the news:

By integrating Netskope's industry-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) platform with Macquarie Telecom's software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), the collaboration makes advanced security and networking capabilities (Secure Access Service Edge, or SASE) available to more organisations, particularly as they seek to better secure networks, and adopt cloud and AI for business use.

Netskope's platform consolidates web, data, cloud and AI security capabilities, ensuring greater efficacy and cost savings, protecting against threats, and eliminating typical trade-offs between security and network performance.

In September, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of enterprise operating systems, and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, announced a collaboration that brings Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to Lumen as it transforms its business.

From the news:

Lumen is transforming from traditional telecom into a next-generation technology infrastructure company leveraging its physical fiber network, digitally powered platform, and connected ecosystem. To meet customers' evolving multi-cloud, AI-ready needs, Lumen is collaborating with Palantir across its operations, finance, and technology functions to unlock new value.

Palantir's Foundry and AIP aim to streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and simplify complex legacy operations - from customer service and compliance reporting to the decommissioning of legacy telecom infrastructure and migration of products into modernized ecosystems. By surfacing actionable insights and enabling AI-assisted decision-making, the software is driving faster execution and improved operational efficiency, empowering Lumen to transform its network and services with speed.

"As Lumen powers the backbone of the AI economy, we're determined to make our own operations intelligent and efficient, just like the networks we deliver to our customers," said Dave Ward, chief technology and product officer of Lumen Technologies. "Working with Palantir allows us to harness AI to accelerate our modernization efforts and deliver the network and services our customers need in the AI era."

"Lumen is redefining what's possible in telecom by fusing AI into the very fabric of its operations," said Ted Mabrey, Head of Palantir Commercial. "With Foundry and AIP, Lumen is accelerating its transformation into a technology infrastructure company. Their expansive network, digital platform, and connected ecosystem make them an ideal partner to showcase how AI can transform an industry at scale."

According to AI leader NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), "Telcos across the globe are realizing cost savings and new levels of operational efficiency by adopting generative AI, AI and machine learning across their business. From improving customer experiences and optimizing complex network operations with AI to extracting business insights through data science, telcos are unlocking new ways to positively impact their bottom line."

Research more tech stocks with Investorideas.com free stock directory

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investor ideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring (NASDAQ: IQST) is paid for content and news dissemination. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268764

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com