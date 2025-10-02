The world's first offshore floating solar project, a 0.5 MW array within the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm off the Dutch coast, is running without public subsidies despite setbacks from storms and fire incidents.Minister of Climate and Green Growth of the Netherlands, Sophie Hermans, has confirmed an ongoing floating solar pilot project in the Dutch North Sea does not receive any government subsidies. The Nymphaea Aurora project is a 0.5 MW floating solar array integrated within the 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km from the coast. It was installed in mid-August ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...