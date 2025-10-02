In London, DigitalOcean raises the bar for cloud experience for digital native enterprises and developers

DigitalOcean, the simplest scalable cloud for digital native enterprises, today welcomed AI and cloud developers, partners, and customers to its flagship conference, Deploy 25, in London.

The event's theme of "Navigate What's Next" included everything from product demos and customer presentations to an innovation-packed keynote from DigitalOcean leadership.

"Deploy has become a community event that allows us to showcase our innovations to digital native enterprises and developers," said Bratin Saha, Chief Product and Technology Officer of DigitalOcean. "We are aggressively adding capabilities that enable digital native enterprises to build and scale their businesses on our platform."

Today, DigitalOcean announced several product updates across its product portfolio in key categories, including AI, Storage, Databases, Compute, and Networking. Most of these products are available to DigitalOcean customers today, and the rest will become available in the coming weeks.

At the conference, the company showcased the improvements in its growing AI product portfolio. DigitalOcean's Gradient AI Platform now features Image Model Support, Knowledge Base Auto-indexing, and VPC Integration, which customers are able to integrate into their systems today. These expanded capabilities and enterprise-ready infrastructure allow customers to build production-ready AI applications:

Image Model Support : Allows customers to generate images programmatically using text prompts through Gradient AI Platform's Serverless Inference API, powered by OpenAI image generation capabilities. This is the platform's first non-text modality (with more coming soon), expanding our capabilities from text-only to include text-to-image generation.

: Allows customers to generate images programmatically using text prompts through Gradient AI Platform's Serverless Inference API, powered by OpenAI image generation capabilities. This is the platform's first non-text modality (with more coming soon), expanding our capabilities from text-only to include text-to-image generation. Knowledge Base Auto-indexing: Users can keep their agent's knowledge base up to date automatically. This new capability detects, fetches, and re-indexes new and updated documents from connected sources, including Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, and more, to keep the agent's knowledge current.

Users can keep their agent's knowledge base up to date automatically. This new capability detects, fetches, and re-indexes new and updated documents from connected sources, including Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, and more, to keep the agent's knowledge current. VPC Integration: This enterprise-ready feature makes it easier and more secure for enterprises to run AI in production. Customers can now establish private network connections between services and resources in their own VPC. This helps eliminate public internet exposure while keeping deployments and the connection within DigitalOcean's managed infrastructure.

In terms of AI Infrastructure, DigitalOcean continues to grow its offerings by adding new GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD. DigitalOcean recently released NVIDIA HGX H200 systems to complement existing HGX H100, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada and NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, and NVIDIA L40S GPU infrastructure deployments. Additionally, DigitalOcean also recently added AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs on top of already existing AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs. The company has expanded their capabilities in this area by expanding GPUs offerings in both European and US data centers. Later this year, DigitalOcean will offer AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs, further expanding access to powerful and affordable GPU models.

Additional AI offerings as part of the Gradient AI Platform which will be made available in the coming weeks include Gradient AI AgentDevelopmentKit, a code-first tool kit that helps customers build, test, deploy, and trace and view insights for AI agent workflows directly from their development environment, and Gradient AI Genie, an IDE-integrated experience that allows customers to use multi-agent systems with natural language conversation.

Expanding on the innovations already shared, DigitalOcean announced new capabilities across Storage, Databases, Networking, and Compute offerings. Some of the key announcements were in the Storage category, which will help digital native enterprises migrate more complex workloads to DigitalOcean. These capabilities are available in a preview phase and are planned to be generally available in Q4 2025.

Network File System (NFS) Service: DigitalOcean's Atlanta and New York-based data centers will soon have access to Network File System service, a fully managed, high-performance solution specifically optimized to meet the demands of AI/ML startups and data-centric businesses by enabling concurrent shared dataset access for multi-node workloads.

DigitalOcean's Atlanta and New York-based data centers will soon have access to Network File System service, a fully managed, high-performance solution specifically optimized to meet the demands of AI/ML startups and data-centric businesses by enabling concurrent shared dataset access for multi-node workloads. Storage autoscaling for Databases: This new capability for DigitalOcean Managed Databases proactively increases the storage size of databases as capacity thresholds are reached to enable seamless and automatic application scaling.

This new capability for DigitalOcean Managed Databases proactively increases the storage size of databases as capacity thresholds are reached to enable seamless and automatic application scaling. Spaces Cold Storage: Allows customers to store these objects at a price of $0.007/GiB, 20+% lower cost than hyperscalers, with zero in-region charges for retrieving customers cold data once per month This new bucket type provides a low-cost, S3-compatible solution for petabyte-scale datasets where data is accessed infrequently, needs to be retained for at least 30 days, and must be ready for instant retrieval.

To learn more about the products and innovations coming out of Deploy 25 London, please visit https://www.digitalocean.com/.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is the simplest scalable cloud platform that democratizes cloud and AI for digital native enterprises around the world. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing and AI to allow builders to spend more time creating software that changes the world. More than 640K+ customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud, AI, and ML infrastructure they need to build and scale their organizations. To learn more about DigitalOcean, visit www.digitalocean.com.

