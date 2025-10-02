LONDON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Finance Ltd is proud to announce a new phase of strategic expansion, driven by its flagship NOVA platform and a renewed commitment to global financial innovation. Under the leadership of CEO Leonardo Bonetti, the company is redefining cross-border infrastructure with a focus on transparency, speed, and regulatory intelligence. Credit Finance Ltd announce the expansion of its flagship NOVA platform into a major U.S. bank, marking a strategic milestone in cross-border financial infrastructure. This integration brings NOVA's real-time settlement, blockchain-enabled compliance, and adaptive regulatory intelligence to one of the world's most dynamic financial markets.

"This U.S. expansion reflects NOVA's growing global relevance and our commitment to secure, interoperable finance," said CEO Leonardo Bonetti.

The partnership will enhance institutional connectivity, streamline cross-border operations, and support regulatory harmonization between Europe and the United States. Credit Finance Ltd continues to scale NOVA across key regions, reinforcing its role as a trusted infrastructure for the digital economy.

Bonetti, a multilingual strategist with advanced degrees in economics, law, and computational finance, brings a unique blend of analytical rigor and diplomatic agility to the role. His experience advising central banks and leading high-frequency trading initiatives positions him as a transformative force in fintech leadership.

"NOVA is more than a platform-it's a foundation for financial resilience," said Bonetti. "Our goal is to empower institutions with secure, interoperable systems that adapt to global complexity."

About Bonetti Leonardo: From the heart of Europe to the financial epicenter of the United States, Leonardo Bonetti has emerged as a transformative figure in modern finance and technology. As CEO of Credit Finance Ltd., SWIFT delegate, prolific inventor, and multi-degree trader, Bonetti's journey is a testament to sacrifice, brilliance, and unyielding determination.

Born in Italy and now making waves across the Atlantic, Bonetti's rise has been anything but conventional. With over 20 academic degrees spanning economics, engineering, and data science, he has built a foundation of knowledge that fuels his bold decision-making and visionary leadership. His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned him recognition not only in boardrooms but also in global financial forums, where he serves as a respected SWIFT delegate shaping the future of secure international transactions.

Bonetti's entrepreneurial spirit is matched only by his capacity for hard work. "Success is not a gift-it's a grind," he often says, reflecting on the countless hours invested in building companies, refining technologies, and navigating volatile markets. His ventures, including Credit Finance Ltd., Viola Aleo Ltd., and Violaleo Banque Ltd., have become pillars of innovation, offering smart credit solutions and digital finance tools to businesses worldwide.

His impact in the United States has been particularly profound. Through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking fintech patents, Bonetti has helped bridge European precision with American scale. His inventions-focused on blockchain transparency, AI-driven credit scoring, and real-time payment systems-are redefining how businesses access and manage capital.

As a trader, Bonetti's insights have guided portfolios through turbulent times, earning him a reputation for foresight and resilience. His analytical prowess, combined with a deep understanding of global markets, makes him a trusted voice among investors and institutions.

Media Contact:

Credit Finance Ltd. press@creditfinanceltd.me

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/255b28c8-647b-44ac-b601-cc828e47039e