Glam Body Expands Mood Based Body Care With New Foaming Sugar Scrub Collection

Glam Body, known for mood based bold body care, debuts foaming sugar scrubs with shea butter and fruit extracts. Each 3 in 1 formula cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates while supporting skin health and mood through the psychology of scent.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Glam Body, LLC, known for its mood based bold body care and foaming exfoliants, announced the launch of its Mood Boosting Foaming Sugar Scrub Collection. Each product delivers a 3 in 1 routine that cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates. Formulas are built around shea butter and fruit extracts, and are inspired by the psychology of scent to support a refreshing shower experience.

The collection reflects the brand's bold and playful creative direction. Bright packs, gourmand inspired names, and fruit powered formulas introduce Mood Based Scent Rituals, a pillar that aligns with the statements Fragrance Meets Feelings and Body Care backed by the psychology of scent. On contact with water, each scrub transforms into a creamy foam designed to take skin from dull and uneven to illuminated and refined while filling the shower with a mood supporting scent.

Collection and benefits:

That Pink Scrub (Watermelon)

Watermelon provides antioxidants and amino acids that support hydration and brightness. Benefit: refreshes, energizes, and helps restore radiance.

The Apple of My Eye (Green Apple)

Apple extract offers Vitamin C and gentle natural acids that resurface and clarify. Benefit: helps reduce dullness, supports more even tone, and refines texture.

You Blue Me Away (Blueberry)

Blueberries supply antioxidants that defend against free radicals. Benefit: supports firmness, revitalizes the look of skin, and smooths feel.

I'm A Fine Apple (Pineapple)

Pineapple provides bromelain and Vitamin C known for glow support. Benefit: helps illuminate and promote a healthy looking complexion.

I'm Coconutty For You (Coconut)

Coconut is recognized for moisture retention. Benefit: nourishes and softens dry skin for a silky finish.

The Blacker The Berry (Blackberry)

Dark berries such as blackberry and raspberry provide vitamins A and C. Benefit: conditions, smooths, and softens.

Key ingredient:

Each scrub includes shea butter, known to deliver lasting moisture, support the skin barrier, help protect against dryness, and leave skin feeling supple after rinsing.

"Glam Body scrubs cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate while brightening, smoothing, and deeply nourishing the skin, all in one step," said Danika Berry, Founder and CEO of Glam Body. "They are designed as mood boosting rituals that also respect different sensory needs, including those experienced by neurodivergent individuals. From the creamy foam to the fruit inspired scent, each ritual is a way to refresh the body, recharge the mind, and support a renewed feeling."

All products are vegan, cruelty free, paraben free, sulfate free, alcohol free, and made in the USA.

Pricing and availability: The Foaming Sugar Scrub Collection is priced at $16.97 and is available at https://www.iamglambody.com and through TikTok Shop.

About Glam Body

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Danika Berry, Glam Body creates mood based, gourmand body care that blends skin health with sensory joy. The brand is recognized for its foaming exfoliant and bold creative direction that centers joy, play, and education on skin wellness.

Media Contact

Organization: Glam Body

Contact Person Name: Natalie Rossi

Website: https://iamglambody.com

Email: info@iamglambody.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Glam Body

