Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
02.10.2025 13:30 Uhr
BMC Medical Co., Ltd.: ERS 2025: BMC Showcases Innovation, Collaboration and a Future of Better Breathing

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC Medical, a global leader in sleep and respiratory solutions, successfully showcased its latest innovations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2025 in Amsterdam. With a strong focus on advancing patient care, BMC highlighted a full portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, alongside a thought-provoking Skills Lab that explored the future of CPAP monitoring.

BMC Medical team at ERS 2025

Workshop Spotlight: Redefining CPAP Success

At the BMC-sponsored Skills Lab: The Future of CPAP Monitoring - What Needs to Change Today? leading experts called for a shift beyond the traditional "4 hours/night" compliance metric.

  • Prof. Jean-Louis Pépin (France) emphasized the need for outcome-driven monitoring, aligning therapy with measurable clinical value.
  • Dr. Renata L. Riha (UK) underlined the importance of integrating multimodal follow-up data, such as oxygenation burden and cardiovascular outcomes, into personalized patient care.

The session drew a nearly full room and sparked wide discussions across the ERS community, underscoring the urgency of redefining CPAP success for modern healthcare.

Solutions Across Diagnosis to Therapy

BMC's booth feature innovations across the full sleep care pathway-from the G3 A20 Auto CPAP with its advanced algorithm, to the portable M1 Mini APAP and the newly launched 6S masks. The company will also present its latest diagnostic solutions, including the PolyWatch YH-600 series sleep screener and the new YH-S900B & YH-S900C Home Sleep Test devices.

These solutions reinforce BMC's commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centric respiratory care that bridges diagnosis and therapy.

Booth Highlights and Community Engagement

The BMC booth attracted 500+ physicians and healthcare professionals, generating global conversations around innovation, clinical value, and practical patient care.

Attendees also joined in branded engagement moments by sharing photos with BMC's handheld signboard, symbolizing collaboration and a shared mission for better breathing.

A Shared Future for Respiratory Health

"ERS 2025 has been a milestone for BMC to exchange insights with the global respiratory community," said Dr. Abdelkebir Sabil, Global Medical Director at BMC. "Our vision is to go beyond usage metrics, delivering meaningful outcomes and compassionate care to patients worldwide."

BMC thanks all partners, collaborators, and attendees who joined in Amsterdam. Together, we continue building a future of better sleep and respiratory health.

About BMC Medical

Founded in 2001, BMC Medical is dedicated to partnering with families worldwide to overcome the discomfort of chronic respiratory disease with quality products, professional services, and proactive care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787780/ers2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ers-2025-bmc-showcases-innovation-collaboration-and-a-future-of-better-breathing-302573632.html

