Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Lyken.AI Accepted as a Cloud Services Provider with a Global Technology Leader

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R6, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company")an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its 100% owned flagship cloud compute business, Lyken.AI ("Lyken") has been accepted into the Dell Technologies Canada Partner Program (the "Dell Partner Program")as a Cloud Services Provider ("CSP").

Acceptance into the Dell Partner Program positions Lyken as a recognized CSP, enabling the Company to integrate Dell's enterprise-grade infrastructure, hardware, and services into its platform. As part of the program, Lyken expects to leverage Dell's global ecosystem and industry-leading technologies to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud compute solutions for enterprises and developers.

The key benefits of Lyken's acceptance into the Dell Partner Program include:

Access to Dell's Infrastructure & Multi-Cloud Stack - providing enterprise-grade technology to power AI workloads with speed, reliability, and scale.

Go-to-Market Support, Co-Marketing & Demand Generation - enabling Lyken to accelerate customer adoption and brand visibility through Dell's global partner network.

Eligibility for Rebates on Dell Product and Solution Sales - strengthening Lyken's ability to reinvest in growth while delivering cost efficiencies to customers.

Kurtis Krack, President of Lyken, commented: "Being accepted into the Dell Technologies Partner Program is a significant milestone for Lyken. It not only reflects the strategy of our cloud compute platform but also allows us to provide our customers with access to enterprise-grade infrastructure and services trusted by some of the largest organizations worldwide. This helps positions us to accelerate growth and deliver advanced solutions to Canadian and North American innovators."

Greg Griffiths, District Manager of Dell Canada, commented: "As a member of the Dell Technologies Partner Program, Lyken joins a network of industry leaders delivering cloud services that are secure, reliable, and built to scale. The program is designed to empower partners to provide customers with the tools and resources needed to meet the demands of today's digital economy."

About Lyken.AI

Lyken is the flagship cloud compute business 100% owned by Alset AI, focused on delivering scalable, high-performance computing infrastructure designed for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. By combining enterprise-grade hardware with flexible cloud-based solutions, Lyken provides developers, researchers, and enterprises with the computing power needed to innovate, train, and deploy advanced AI systems.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The Company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

