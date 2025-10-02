Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Pasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF), a canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture exchange (VEIN), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Brett Richards, CEO, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Brett will also be fielding investor questions during the summit. "Pasofino is currently updating the 2022 feasibility study for the 1,410 km2 Dugbe gold project, located in southern Liberia and situated within the southwestern corner of the Birimian Supergroup which is host to most West African gold deposits. The updated study aims to incorporate today's higher gold prices, improve recoveries from 83% to 90%, and bring the 2022 feasibility study into a bankable state for project financing," said Brett Richards. Recently, Pasofino Gold Announced a Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$12.0 Million and completed its Phase One Gap Analysis Update to the 2022 Feasibility Study.

The Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (VEIN).Pasofino, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).

Learn more about Pasofino Gold at pasofinogold.com

