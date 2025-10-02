Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a uranium exploration and development company, announces that an additional 15 drill holes have been completed on the Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge"), located in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming, a 50/50 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE"), delivering encouraging intercepts including 1.8m at 550ppm U3O8 and 1.7m at 520ppm U3O8.

The Joint Venture has now completed 49 drill holes on Pine Ridge, for a total of 18,239m (59,840 ft) of drilling. The total program of 125 holes, including 38,000m (125,000 ft), is expected to be completed during November 2025.

Highlights

Third set of drill results continue to demonstrate the strong development opportunity at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Drilling continues to focus on defining roll front mineralisation and has returned excellent results, including: 1.8m at 0.055% (550 ppm) U3O8 from 258.3m in PR25-041 including: 0.8m at 0.070% (700ppm) U3O8 at 258.9m 1.7m at 0.052% (520 ppm) U3O8 from 307.2m in PR25-040 including: 0.9m at 0.068% (680 ppm) U3O8 from 307.4m 3.8m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 220.2m in PR25-045 1.5m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 267.8m in PR25-046 1.7m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 260.1m in PR25-048

Recently, the area permitted for drilling was expanded over a key part of Pine Ridge with the approval of a BLM Exploration Permit

Drilling has confirmed the existence and increased continuity of at least two major sandstone units that appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR development

Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue through to the end of November 2025

CEO Remarks

"We are very pleased with the most recent drill results from the Pine Ridge uranium project, as they continue to yield strong results and assist in defining foll-front mineralization," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.

"We firmly believe that we are positioning Snow Lake to benefit from a strengthening uranium market, with uranium prices recently exceeding US$80/lb, against the backdrop of U.S. Administration policies designed to support nuclear energy as a critical component in ensuring U.S. national, economic and energy security."

Figure 1

Drilling at Pine Ridge in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, U.S.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_001full.jpg

Drill Program

Ongoing results are encouraging as they have confirmed and further defined the original concept of multiple redox boundaries that are hosted by numerous sand horizons. The current drill program has confirmed the existence and increased continuity of at least two major sandstone units within the Tertiary Ft. Union Formation in the eastern flank of Pine Ridge. The units, generally 700 to 1,000 feet deep and 1,100 to 1,300 feet deep, appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR (in-situ recovery) development.

A total of 24 continuous and correlatable mineralized roll fronts have been identified in the two major sandstone units. In some portions of Pine Ridge, the roll fronts are closely stacked within a unit and with the overlying or underlying unit. As the density of drilling increases during the 2025 program, the details of the geometry of these roll fronts will emerge more strongly. Such information would support the development of an initial inferred mineral resource estimate at Pine Ridge.

Details of drill results and drill collars are set out in Schedule A.

Figure 2: Current land package showing the new drilling at Pine Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_002full.jpg

Ridge Uranium Project - Overview

Pine Ridge is an In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium exploration project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. Pine Ridge is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is also located only ~15km from Cameco's Smith Ranch Mill, which has a licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.

Figure 3: Detailed map showing the locations and results of the most recent holes drilled at Pine Ridge. Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross section, looking west, from A to A'. Significant results from the newly-reported drilling are highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Scott PhD, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM), with a portfolio of American focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and advanced reactor technology. The Pine Ridge Uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba and Namibia, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including antimony, rare earths, and lithium in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Schedule A

The recent drill results are shown in Table 1 below and the collar details are shown in Table 2.

Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) Avg U3O8

(%) U3O8

(ppm) GxT

(m%) PR25-037 375.8 376.9 1.1 0.025 250 0.03 PR25-039 335.9 336.2 0.3 0.021 210 0.01 PR25-040 296.1 297.2 1.1 0.025 250 0.03 and 301.1 301.4 0.3 0.032 320 0.01 and 307.2 308.9 1.7 0.052 520 0.09 including 307.4 308.3 0.9 0.068 680 0.06 PR25-041 258.3 260.1 1.8 0.055 550 0.10 including 258.5 258.8 0.3 0.068 680 0.02 including 258.9 259.7 0.8 0.070 700 0.05 and 267.5 268.8 1.4 0.025 250 0.03 PR25-043 211.5 212.6 1.1 0.027 270 0.03 PR25-045 220.2 224.0 3.8 0.035 350 0.13 PR25-046 221.4 222.8 1.4 0.028 280 0.04 and 267.8 269.3 1.5 0.043 430 0.07 PR25-048 260.1 261.8 1.7 0.043 430 0.07 including 260.6 261.2 0.6 0.057 570 0.03 Table 1: Uranium intercepts from the recently completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8

Hole ID Easting (83_13) Northing (83_13) Elev.

(m) Azi.

(top of hole) Dip

(top of hole) TD (m) PR25-034 436736 4783539 1622 0 -90 262 PR25-035 436958 4784086 1633 0 -90 262 PR25-036 437420 4784014 1643 0 -90 366 PR25-037 437474 4784745 1672 0 -90 415 PR25-038 437093 4783863 1636 0 -90 384 PR25-039 437167 4783711 1637 0 -90 384 PR25-040 437166 4783559 1625 0 -90 335 PR25-041 437051 4783043 1615 0 -90 305 PR25-042 436670 4783078 1635 0 -90 384 PR25-043 436829 4783118 1622 0 -90 366 PR25-044 436596 4782620 1658 0 -90 390 PR25-045 436597 4782471 1651 0 -90 384 PR25-046 436669 4782317 1662 0 -90 384 PR25-047 436687 4782622 1655 0 -90 341 PR25-048 437052 4783199 1615 0 -90 354 Table 2: Drill collar details for drillholes

