Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Ashby & Gabriel Announce Commencement of European Operations

Geographical expansion underscores company's strategic growth plan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Award-winning marketing agency Ashby & Gabriel breaks ground in Europe, with the announcement of new customers in the UK and on The Continent. Geographic expansion is part of the strategic growth plan for the agency which is slated to triple in size over the next 12 months.

"Europe is an important market for us," said Courtney Robb, A&G Account Executive. "Many members of our team have lived and worked in Europe and the affinity for us is real. We are expanding world-wide and are happy to put down roots in Europe at this point in our journey," she added.

Ashby & Gabriel is a creative and performance marketing agency that seeks to be a key part of its customers' success. The agency focuses on high-growth companies, across vertical industries.

"We are eager to work with the A&G team," said Aseem Badshah, Managing Director of UK and Europe for QuestionPro. "Their focus on results and on building a rhythm with us that makes sense for our business was incredibly clear; we wanted an agency that is an extension of our business and that's exactly what they are," he continued.

A&G CEO Megan Human Mitchell will be presenting at the Network X Conference in Paris on October 16. With a new Europe-focus, the company will be investing in conferences and other activations across the geography.

Ashby & Gabriel is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations amplify their impact. By combining proven strategies with compelling storytelling, data-driven insights, and innovative branding, we equip our clients with the tools they need to drive meaningful change. Our client-centered model often functions as an extension of in-house marketing teams, providing the strategic expertise and execution needed to achieve measurable results. At Ashby & Gabriel, we believe marketing is more than promotion; it's a catalyst for transformation. Learn more at www.ashbyandgabriel.com.

Contact: Megan Human Mitchell| CEO | Ashby & Gabriel | megan@ashbyandgabriel.com

SOURCE: Ashby & Gabriel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ashby-and-gabriel-announce-commencement-of-european-operations-1080220

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
