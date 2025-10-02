Avenues Home Care Acquires Alabama Home Care Provider as Close as Family

Acquisition expands services across Alabama and strengthens company's presence in the Southeast

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Avenues Home Care, a growing provider of personalized, high-quality home care in the Southeast, today announced its expansion into Alabama through the acquisition of As Close As Family (ACAF). Based in Rainsville, ACAF operates multiple locations across the state and has a proven commitment to providing compassionate home care, reflected in affiliations with the Home Care Association of America and the Alabama Elder Care Planning Council.

Local leadership and caregivers will remain in place, ensuring continuity of care and preserving the trusted relationships built across Alabama communities.

"The team at As Close As Family knows these communities better than anyone," said Doug Markham, CEO of Avenues Home Care. "Our job is to protect that local trust and deepen community ties by equipping our Alabama team with the support they need to keep delivering reliable, compassionate care."

Avenues' focus on expanding access to care reflects a growing national need. The U.S. home care market is projected to more than double, reaching nearly $381 billion by 2033. According to analysis from the University of Alabama's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER), approximately one in five Alabamians is age 65 or older in 2025. Alabama's senior population grew by 11% between 2020 and 2024 and is expected to keep rising, underscoring the increasing demand for home care services.

"As more families look for ways to age in place and care for loved ones of all ages, the demand for dependable home care has never been greater," said Adam Berry, COO of ACAF. "We've always believed care should feel like family, and we found that same philosophy at Avenues. It's the right fit for our team and the families we serve."

Avenues' approach to growth remains rooted in community, giving each location the flexibility to make decisions that best serve its region. With this acquisition, Avenues Home Care now serves clients in four states - Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama - offering personal care, respite and transition care, and companion services, along with specialized programs for veterans and individuals with disabilities.

"This acquisition enables us to expand while preserving the personal touch that defines exceptional home care," said Markham. "We're honored to serve families across Alabama and remain committed to building something truly special throughout the Southeast."

About Avenues Home Care

Avenues Home Care, Inc. is the parent company of community-focused home care agencies serving families in both urban and rural communities across Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and now Alabama. Its services include in-home care, assistance with daily activities, medication support, meal preparation, companionship, transportation, and light housekeeping for people of all ages and needs. Avenues works with families, veterans, and professionals involved in long-term care planning, building on more than 75 years of combined leadership experience. For more information, visit www.avenueshomecare.com.

