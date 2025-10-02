Engie and Sungrow have connected the initial 100 MW/400 MWh phase of the Vilvoorde battery project in Belgium, set to reach 200 MW/800 MWh by late 2025.From ESS News Energy company Engie, alongside battery energy storage system (BESS) provider Sungrow, announced this week the successful commissioning of the first phase of the 200 MW/800 MWh BESS at the Vilvoorde site, in Belgium. Sungrow described the project as the largest of its kind in mainland Europe as it announced a 100 MW/400 MWh first phase of the site had been connected to the grid. Phase two is expected before 2026. The site deploys ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...