With a global network of donor collection facilities, BioIVT's team of experts will demonstrate the support of the development of CGT at every stage, from discovery to commercialization

BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will showcase its broad portfolio of cellular solutions at several leading industry events focused on cell and gene therapy innovation, including the 2025 Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa.

The Meeting on the Mesa, the industry's premier annual conference for advancing cutting-edge research into cures, will take place from Oct. 6-8, 2025 in Phoenix, AZ. At booth F13, BioIVT experts will highlight the company's latest offerings and capabilities that support researchers across the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry, including a global network of donor centers providing access to a vast pool of highly characterized and recallable donors to support research and clinical phase development.

As part of the conference, BioIVT will once again host its Serenity Suite, designed as a quiet gallery space where attendees can rest, recharge and engage with the company's ongoing "Art of CGT" campaign. This year's theme, "The Art of You," celebrates scientists as the true artists and their research-the masterpiece. Participants are invited to complete a short form to share a bit about themselves and then stop by BioIVT's private studio (in Serenity Suite). Their story and likeness will serve as inspiration for a reimagined, one-of-a-kind masterpiece depicting themselves painted by their favorite artist. The first 50 attendees to request a free framed copy of their commissioned piece will receive one following the event to display in their lab or office.

"Our commitment to advancing cell therapy innovation begins with the researchers we serve," said Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing at BioIVT. "We view them as visionaries fueling life-changing progress, and our role is to provide the high-quality cellular solutions that help spark breakthroughs. At this year's Meeting on the Mesa, we look forward to welcoming attendees back to our Serenity Suite to experience the Art of CGT."

In addition to the Meeting on the Mesa, BioIVT will also attend the following CGT-focused industry events this fall:

Raw Materials for Cell and Gene Therapy: Boston, MA from Oct. 7-9, 2025. Attendees can visit booth #2 to learn about the company's extensive network of healthy, disease-state and autoimmune donor-derived immune cell products, along with fresh and cryopreserved GMP-compliant leukopaks that support clients from preclinical research through commercialization.

European Society of Cell and Gene Therapy: Seville, Spain from Oct. 7-10, 2025. Attendees can visit booth D20 to learn how BioIVT can support CGT developers with access to fresh and cryopreserved cellular starting materials in Europe.

3rd Annual Donor Selection Cell Source Summit: San Diego, CA from Nov. 19-20, 2025. BioIVT experts will be present engaging in industry forums to discuss donor management strategies and risk mitigation for sourcing cellular starting materials.

For more information about the upcoming events BioIVT is attending, please visit here.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001802344/en/

Contacts:

BioIVT Contact: Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing, cchungu@bioivt.com

Media Contact: Paige Romine, PAN, 321-652-8370, BioIVT@pancomm.com