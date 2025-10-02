Global growth consulting and marketing firm Marketbridge adds significant channel marketing capability with latest acquisition

Revere, the multi-award-winning UK-based B2B technology marketing agency, has been acquired by Marketbridge, a leading integrated growth consulting and marketing firm. The move doubles Marketbridge's headcount in Europe since its acquisition of April Six earlier this year.

Marketbridge is a US-headquartered firm with further operations in Canada. Together, April Six and Revere form the foundation of Marketbridge Europe, enabling the organisation to better serve global B2B clients with local relevance and strategic depth. This integration is backed by RTC Partners, a private equity firm focused on building best-in-class professional services organisations through purposeful investment and long-term growth.

Based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Revere delivers marketing services for the B2B technology sector. It brings particular strength in its understanding of the channel ecosystem, which will enhance Marketbridge's capabilities in serving clients with complex routes to market. Revere brings 52 staff into the Marketbridge group, and clients including: Westcoast, Lenovo, Samsung and Fujitsu.

With the addition of Revere, Marketbridge brings together more than 300 growth consultants, data scientists, technologists, digital marketers, media specialists, designers, content creators, and communications experts dedicated to helping large enterprises and aspirational brands grow rapidly and profitably-with zero signal loss from strategy through execution.

The acquisition of Revere aligns with Marketbridge's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of growth-focused organisations. As businesses navigate complex market dynamics, the combined expertise of Marketbridge and Revere will empower clients to transition seamlessly from strategy to execution, ensuring impactful and measurable results. Together, they will offer comprehensive, data-driven strategies that optimise marketing spend, enhance brand and accelerate revenue growth.

John Shomaker, CEO, Marketbridge

"Welcoming Revere into Marketbridge marks another step forward in our mission to help B2B organisations grow with clarity, speed, and purpose. The market is asking for more joined-up thinking, where strategy, creativity, and performance are connected, not fragmented. Revere brings a depth of insight, a strong advisory ethos, and a proven ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for ambitious technology brands. Together, we're building an organisation that helps marketing leaders move from complexity to confidence, and from ambition to action."

Fiona Shepherd, Head of Europe, Marketbridge

"Revere has built something genuinely distinctive in the B2B technology space, combining strategic clarity with creative depth, and a deep understanding of how to drive growth through complex channel ecosystems. Their ability to navigate the nuances of partner marketing, while staying focused on customer impact, is rare and incredibly valuable. What excites me most is how this complements our consultancy-led approach at Marketbridge. Together, we're creating an organisation that gives marketing leaders what they've been asking for: a team that understands both the strategy and the reality of execution. This is a model built for what comes next in B2B."

Fiona McKenzie, CEO, Revere

"This move is about giving our clients more: more capability, more reach, and more strategic clarity, without losing what makes Revere different. We've always believed that marketing should be meaningful, not mechanical. That belief has shaped how we work: with emotional intelligence, with deep market insight, and with a clear focus on helping B2B technology brands grow in ways that matter.

Joining Marketbridge allows us to build on that foundation. It brings together the best of strategic consultancy and go-to-market delivery, in a way that's joined-up, responsive, and built for the realities our clients face every day. From navigating complex channel ecosystems to driving performance across longer, more fragmented buyer journeys, we now have the scale and support to go further, while staying true to our purpose."

About Revere

Revere is a leading B2B marketing agency focused on driving impact for clients through measurable growth strategies. It has a proven, unique approach helping technology brands find their space in a crowded, fast-moving world. With a team of 53 professionals based in the UK, they work with clients across all aspects of the channel partner ecosystem, including: Advania, Avanade, Exclusive Networks, Fujitsu, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Sitecore and Westcoast.

For more information, visit www.thisisrevere.com

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge is the Go-to-Market® growth firm. Part strategic consultancy, part top-ranked agency, Marketbridge helps marketing and sales leaders align and win in complex markets globally with no signal loss from GTM strategy through in-market execution. With a team of over 300 professionals across global locations including Boston, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, London, and Canada, Marketbridge partners with over 150 clients worldwide, including Amazon Web Services, AMD, Elevance, and CERN. Marketbridge was ranked #1 in the brand agency and demand agency categories in the US B2B Agencies Benchmarking Report by B2Bmarketing.net in 2025. It also ranked #2 in the fastest growing and the overall US B2B agency league table for 2025.

For more information, visit www.marketbridge.com

