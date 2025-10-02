SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced the appointments of two accomplished scientific executives to its leadership team to support the continued progress of SOTIO's pipeline of novel antibody-drug conjugates and immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat solid tumors. Amy Jensen-Smith, Ph.D., has been named SOTIO's chief scientific officer, in which capacity she will oversee platform expansion and discovery research; Ulrich Moebius, Ph.D., as chief development officer, will direct the company's translational research and drug development strategy.

"We are fortunate to have such exceptional scientific talent within SOTIO to lead the continued progress and expansion of our portfolio of next-generation ADCs and immunotherapies," said Radek Spisek, chief executive officer of SOTIO. "Amy's proven record of scientific excellence and innovation as vice president has been instrumental in advancing our pipeline and guiding our scientific strategy. Ulrich has long been at the center of our development strategy, and his leadership of our preclinical organization makes him uniquely qualified to serve as chief development officer. Their deep history with SOTIO and many accomplishments across discovery, development, and execution give me full confidence that they will continue to drive our mission forward and deliver meaningful impact for patients."

Dr. Jensen-Smith, formerly vice president of SOTIO US, head of discovery, has played a large role in shaping the company's scientific direction since joining in 2020. Under her leadership, SOTIO has advanced multiple programs from concept to candidate selection, filed several provisional patents, and established a strategic focus on ADCs targeting solid tumors. Dr. Jensen-Smith was integral in the development of SOTIO's current lead preclinical ADC candidates, SOT106 and SOT109, which have demonstrated strong efficacy and safety data in mesenchymal tumors and colorectal cancer respectively. Additionally, she was instrumental in overseeing the development of new therapeutics using SOTIO's BOXR technology. In her new role, she will oversee all discovery and preclinical research efforts globally, driving forward SOTIO's commitment to scientific innovation.

Prior to joining SOTIO, Dr. Jensen-Smith held leadership roles at bluebird bio, where she advanced novel CAR and TCR T cell therapy programs, and managed key external partnerships. She earned her B.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and her Ph.D. in physiology from Dartmouth College. She completed post-doctoral training at the National Cancer Institute and served as a Presidential Post-Doctoral Fellow at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR).

Dr. Moebius brings over 25 years of experience in advancing drug candidates from early research through nonclinical development and into clinical trials. He previously served as chief of preclinical development at SOTIO from 2017 to 2024, where he led IND-enabling efforts across multiple therapeutic platforms.

Dr. Moebius has held leadership roles at MediGene, Morphosys, and Pieris, overseeing nonclinical development, R&D strategy, and project management. He has been responsible for the successful transition of multiple oncology and autoimmune drug candidates into the clinic, including studies for cell vaccines and biologics. He holds a Ph.D. in immunology from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz and completed over a decade of academic research at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with a focus on immune cell function and immuno-oncology.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development, including SOT106 for the treatment of LRRC15+ sarcomas and other solid tumors, and SOT109 for the treatment of colorectal cancer. SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine, is being evaluated in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study for patients with solid tumors. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

